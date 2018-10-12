The Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie (28) was a star-studded event this morning. Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank, a wine merchant, today at a Windsor wedding. Eugenie chose a white backless Peter Pilotto dress. She wore no veil with it, just the Queen’s Greville emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

The back of her silk dress was low-cut. And it was intentional. The Queen’s granddaughter underwent major surgery to treat scoliosis when she was a girl, and she hoped her style statement would inspire to those watching.

“I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this,” she told ITV’s This Morning ahead of her big day.

The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th-century chapel.

The better-known invitees include the pop star Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham — the unofficial royal couple of the British celebrity world. Actress Demi Moore joined model Kate Moss and actress Cara Delevingne among others at Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie is ninth in line to the throne following her older sister Princess Beatrice, who took up the maid of honor mantle. Eugenie and Beatrice are daughters of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, the Queen’s second son and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York; who divorced back in 1996, but remain on good terms and both attended the wedding.

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years.

Jack called his 28-year-old bride his “shining light”.

Eugenie called the 32-year-old wine merchant and tequila ambassador “humble and generous”.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were chosen to walk down the aisle including Robbie Williams’s daughter and the son of a JP Morgan banking executive.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank departed their wedding at St. George’s Chapel on Friday by carriage waving to people as they went.

A lunch reception followed the ceremony hosted by Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, followed by a black tie evening reception at the Royal Lodge (Prince Andrew’s royal residence in Windsor that he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson).

Photo courtesy of Bing via us.hellomagazine.com