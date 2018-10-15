UK Breaking News: Meghan and Harry are Having a Baby!

This morning, 10/15/2018, Kensington Palace announced Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child with Prince Harry. The announcement comes five months after the couple wed in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The palace has said the baby is expected in the spring of 2019. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be the child’s great-grandmother.

The announcement comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service. The tour coincides the third Invictus Games, an international sports competition Harry founded in 2014 for wounded veterans and members of the military, which kicks off Saturday. Most of their two-week tour will be spent in Australia, where they’ll meet with locals and focus on youth leadership projects — Harry was recently named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador — but also stop by some of the sights including Bondi Beach and the Sydney Opera House. They will also visit New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

Harry is already a fond uncle to his brother Prince William’s three children with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and godfather to the offspring of several of his friends.

The palace said the couple has “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Now, we can all put those rumors to rest. She is with royal child and we are ecstatic.

