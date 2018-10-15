Michael Buble Announces He is Retiring From Music

On Sunday, 10/14/2018, MSN/lifestyle reported that singer Michael Buble has decided to retire from the spotlight after the release of his new album, “Love.” This decision came about after his son’s battle with cancer.

Buble has won four Grammys but feels his family should be the most important part of his life, not his music.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer explained the reasoning behind his decision to retire in what he said will be his final media interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine on Oct. 13.

“This is my last interview,” he told the mag’s, Chrissy Iley. “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Buble says he got caught up in the music business, concentrating too much on ticket sales and public opinions of him; but Noah changed all that.

“But, the diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things,” he continued. “I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And, I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have.”

After his son’s (Noah) diagnosis of cancer, Buble says his focus completely changed including his outlook on life. Michael put everything on hold to care for him during treatments for hepatoblastoma and he’s fortunately now in remission.

“It’s been such a difficult exercise. It hurts me, and it hurts to talk about Noah because it’s not my story to tell, it’s his. But, my whole being’s changed,” he said. “My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And, I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

Buble wanted to put out one final album before his retirement to express his gratitude for the support he felt during his son’s illness.

“There are three reasons I wanted to do this album,” he said. “One, because I felt a debt of gratitude, deeper than I can explain, to the millions of people all over the world who prayed for us and showed us compassion. That gave me faith in humanity. Two, because I love music and feel I can continue the legacy of my idols.”

Buble concluded, “And three, because if the world was ending — not just my own personal hell, but watching the political turmoil in America and watching Europe break up — there’s never a better time for music.”

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato share sons Noah, 5, Elias, 2, and a daughter named Vida, 11 weeks.

Ref: MSN/lifestyle, dailymail.co.uk

Photo courtesy of Bing via celebmix.com