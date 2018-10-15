Today, 10/15/2018, Dr. Oz investigates exactly what is in the flavored water you are drinking. Zero-calorie water is thought to be healthier than soda, but it could be filled with secret additives that replace the sugar and artificial sweeteners. Find out if these hidden ingredients could be ruining your diet and making you overeat. Oz also looks at the flavored seltzer waters and how they can affect your body as well.

Unfortunately, many of them are filled with controversial additives that can be sabotaging your weight and your health – even if they have no calories, look like bottled water, or have really short ingredient lists!

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in some of the most popular brands like Sparkling Ice and Cascade Ice.

These drinks have “zero calories” because they are sweetened with Sucralose (an additive linked to cancer). The artificial colors in these drinks (Yellow 5, Red 40, and Blue 1) are derived from petroleum and linked to several health issues, including allergies, cancer, and hyperactivity in children. Europe requires any food containing dyes to carry the warning label, “May Have an Adverse Effect on Activity and Attention in Children”, but that’s not required here in the States. If that’s not bad enough, they’re also preserved with Potassium Benzoate, which can form the carcinogen Benzene when combined with vitamin C (which is present in some flavors). This is a toxic combo in a plastic bottle!

Propel, Nestle Splash, Dasani Flavored Water, Diet Snapple, and PowerAde Zero contain:

Artificial sweeteners like sucralose, acesulfame potassium or aspartame. Although these have no calories, artificial sweeteners have been shown to contribute to weight gain by encouraging sugar cravings. Research finds they stimulate your appetite, increase sugar cravings, and promote fat storage and weight gain. Sodium Polyphosphate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate: These preservatives are full of phosphorous, which can create a mineral imbalance in the body.

Fruity sparkling water

Available in flavors ranging from juicy peach to sour black cherry, these fizzy drinks make hydration feel less like a chore, all while boasting their two-ingredient, zero-calorie nutrition label. But being sugar-free and colorless doesn’t mean these hip beverages are equally as healthy as straight H 2 O.

Zero-calorie, flavored seltzers typically contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame — a common ingredient in diet soda — sucralose, erythritol, and acesulfame potassium, says nutritionist Kellyann Petrucci. There isn’t a definitive answer as to whether these additives are connected to weight gain, but some evidence has shown that it’s a possibility. When you eat sugar in chocolate or cookies, your brain will receive a signal when you’ve had enough and stop you from devouring more of the treat; however, when you consume drinks with artificial sweeteners, your body perceives the intense sweetness but doesn’t sense the same satiety as it does with real sugar, which may lead to overeating or develop long-term cravings for sweetness, Petrucci says. Single-flavored seltzers often include more than solely the extract from one fruit; a grapefruit sparkling water may also contain flavorings from other herbs, barks, leaves, buds, or citrus fruits to enhance the flavor and give it a sensation that’s reminiscent of the real fruit, says Taylor Wallace, a food scientist.

As a rule of thumb, natural flavors must be derived from a plant or animal, meaning extracts from vegetables, spices, and even seafood are okay.

Oz says drink filtered water with slices of natural lemon, lime, and cucumber.

