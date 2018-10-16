“Coldplay” Documentary Coming Soon to Theaters and Amazon Prime

Today released the news this morning, 10/16/2018, that the rock band, “Coldplay” has made a documentary on their 20 years together. One of the world’s biggest bands shares their story, in their own words. Charting Coldplay’s incredible journey from humble origins to stadium-filling superstardom.

“A Head Full of Dreams,” will reveal unseen archive material captured over 20 years. The film juxtaposes spectacular performances of iconic tracks like Fix You and Viva La Vida with intimate, behind-the-scenes moments that reveal the depth of the band’s friendship and brotherhood.

Chris Martin, lead singer and known as the man of endless energy remarks, “It seems like a lifetime ago when we met. I didn’t think John (guitarist) could talk for a long time.”

Coldplay’s success has been one that they could have never imagined. Coldplay has won numerous music awards throughout their history, including the American Music Award, nine Brit Awards (including winning the Best British Group four times), six MTV Video Music Awards, seven MTV Europe Music Awards, three World Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and seven Grammy Awards out of 32 nominations. 2009 was their most successful year having received seven Grammy Award nominations at the 51st Grammy Awards and won three. Coldplay has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Responding to the documentary, Martin says, “You have to go back to when we met.” Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, made by acclaimed filmmaker Mat Whitecross (The Road to Guantanamo, The Shock Doctrine, Moving to Mars, Oasis: Supersonic). Mat has known the four members of Coldplay since college and has been filming them and making videos for them for over 20 years, putting together this comprehensive and honest look at the band. A Head Full of Dreams “offers an in-depth and intimate portrait of the band’s spectacular rise from the backrooms of Camden pubs to selling out stadiums across the planet. At the heart of the story is the band’s unshakeable brotherhood which has endured through many highs and lows.”

“Life in Technicolor: A Celebration of Coldplay” by Debs Wild, the A&R scout who saw one of their first shows, and music journalist Malcolm Croft, arrives in bookstores today (Oct. 15).

All of these projects are pegged to the group’s 20th anniversary (it actually formed in 1996 under the rather less-memorable name Pectoralz, then changed to Starfish before becoming Coldplay in 1998).

The coffee table book features color photos that tell the story of the band’s rise to stadium-sized stardom. Each section correlated to the making of each of Coldplay’s seven studio albums and includes spotlight chapters about each member of the band: drummer Will Champion, Bassist Guy Berryman, Guitarist Jonny Buckland, and lead singer Chris Martin.

The doc will play in theaters for one night only during a global event on November 14th, before releasing streaming on Amazon Prime a few days later.

Photo courtesy of Bing via mysteryoftheiniquity.com