Dr. Oz Show Today: “True Crime Tuesday” The Eye-Drop Murder

Today, 10/16/2018, Dr. Oz investigates the story of a woman accused of killing her husband with a seemingly harmless drugstore product. How can eye drops be used to kill?

In April, a South Carolina woman was arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly poisoned her husband over several days by tainting his water with eye drops. Lana Clayton put the drops in his water over a three-day period, from July 19 until July 21, the day he died.

Lana Clayton, 52, was charged after she admitted to investigators that she’d intentionally killed husband Stephen Clayton, 64, who was found dead in the couple’s home in Clover, S.C. on July 21. It seemed he had fallen down stairs. She was also charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.

Clayton confessed after an autopsy found a chemical called tetrahydrozoline in Stephen’s body. Tetrahydrozoline can be found in over-the-counter eye drops like Visine, as it restricts blood vessels, thus relieving red eyes, but when swallowed it can act as a neurotoxin and attack the nervous system. A statement released by York County Police read: ‘Lana Clayton admitted to investigators she administered the substance to Stephen Clayton without his knowledge’. Police have not released the details of a motive and the case remains under investigation. Authorities say Lana Clayton may have also tried to kill her husband in 2016. She shot Steven Clayton in the head with a crossbow while he slept, but he later told police he believed it was an accident.

At the time, Lana said that she was having difficulty ‘trying to load’ the weapon, so went upstairs to find her husband and the machine ‘accidentally went off’.

Stephen told police that he did not believe his wife was trying to kill him and that he was ‘fine and the shooting was accidental’. Detectives ruled at the time there was no intent to commit a crime. Clayton reported the incident and claimed that her husband was mentally abusive but had never hurt her.

Residents in the quiet town of Clover, near the North Carolina border just southwest of Charlotte, said they were shocked by the man’s death. One neighbor said Lana Clayton attended a neighborhood Bible study and Stephen was known for his big personality, according to Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC.

Photo courtesy of Bing