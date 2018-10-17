Dr. Oz Show Today: How Much Sugar is in Your Favorite Yogurt?

Today, 10/17/2108, Dr. Oz investigates America’s favorite snack food, yogurt. He says at the beginning of this episode that he has been eating Greek yogurt as his snack since the Oz show has been on the air, which is 10 years. Dr. Oz and his team investigate the shocking sugar bombshells in the yogurt aisle. Investigative reporter Mara Schiavocampo reveals the results of the 450 samples of top-rated yogurt brands in the U.S.

Oz says overall, yogurt is a better food than a pastry or junk food; however, if we are eating one that is full of carbs, we need to change brands to avoid gaining weight.

Schiavocampo found 4 gm of sugar in some brands. Other brands contained up to 20 gm of sugar! That’s the amount in 4 candy bars.

With so many options of Greek yogurt to buy in the grocery stores, it can be tricky to know which ones are the healthiest. So Dr. Oz and Mark Schatzker made it easy by testing out six popular Greek yogurt brands to see just how healthy they really are. Luckily, all six brands of both plain and fat-free yogurt passed the test with flying colors!

Fage. Fage passed the test along with the other five brands because of its authenticity. The yogurt is strained, making it naturally thick in consistency, rather than containing added thickeners. Real strained Greek yogurt is good for you because the straining process eliminates whey. This means that most of the carbs and sugar are removed, leaving you with a high-protein snack. Wallaby. Similar to the other brands, Wallaby yogurt was found to contain a ton of live cultures—bacteria cultures, that is. Bacteria cultures are essential for healthy and nutritious yogurt because not only do they ferment the milk in the yogurt-making process, but they also contain a lot of probiotics that are necessary to keep your gut happy and healthy. Chobani. Fat-free plain Chobani is one of the best options. The experiment found that all plain and fat-free branded yogurts were the best. While many of these brands also carry flavored Greek yogurt, purchasing them is ill-advised. Chobani yogurt cups with fruit on the bottom have a lot of sugar per serving, which negates the protein benefits of the yogurt. Chobani’s flip-cup yogurts are a little better to eat because the yogurt is kept pure and separated from the dry toppings like nuts and dark chocolate. Overall, both Dr. Oz and Mark Schatzker recommend that you should add natural flavor like berries and honey to your plain Greek yogurt, rather than buy flavored ones in the store. Simply Balanced. Simply Balanced, Target’s brand of yogurt, was one of the six contenders. Like its other five counterparts, this yogurt was found to have live cultures even when close to the expiration date. Many yogurts lose the number of probiotics they contain as the expiration date draws near. However, Greek yogurt—specifically in these brands—was found to have the exact same count right before the date stamped on the container. Stonyfield. Stonyfield branded Greek yogurt was one of the five yogurts that were found to contain 200 to 300 million live active cultures per gram. These numbers are amazing and mean that the yogurt you are buying is super healthy for you to eat. These cultures are fundamental to helping your digestive system. However, you can’t just eat Greek yogurt every day as your sole source of probiotics. In order to have a well-balanced system, make sure to get your probiotics from other foods, too. Dannon Oikos. The ingredients label on all foods is key, and when it comes to Greek yogurt, Dannon Oikos (like all the other brands) was found to have the least amount of added ingredients.

to look for on a Greek yogurt label are milk and live active cultures. If there is a long list of ingredients, the less pure the yogurt is. Flavored yogurts can have added thickeners like carrageenan, xanthan gum, and cornstarch, which should all be red flags to put the yogurt back.

