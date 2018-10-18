Dr. Oz Show Today: Women and Fibroids

Today, 10/18/2018, Dr. Oz talks about a health problem that 70% of women are affected by, fibroids. Most don’t even know they have them. Oz looks at how they affect the body and signs you could be at risk.

Fibroids are abnormal uterine growths that usually appear during child-bearing years in women. They grow with estrogen stimulation and usually become larger during pregnancy. Many women have normal pregnancies with these but they should be monitored carefully. Doctors screen for uterine fibroids by doing a pelvic exam; if the uterus feels large or irregular, fibroids may be present. Additional screenings with pelvic ultrasounds are performed when the doctor deems necessary.

Oz says fibroids can push on your bladder causing an abnormal flow of urine. The can grow from very small to very large. They are not cancer but can cause many problems including pain, pressure, and abnormally heavy menstrual periods. When fibroids are in the muscle wall of the uterus they can cause pain as a woman’s uterus contracts to shed the uterine lining. It is also common for women who have these to have back pain.

Those at risk are typically women whose mother had fibroids, women who are overweight and are more common in African-American women. They very rarely turn into cancer, so women who have fibroids should not be too concerned about that.

Symptoms of fibroids may include:

heavy bleeding between or during your periods that includes blood clots

pain in the pelvis or lower back

increased menstrual cramping

increased urination

pain during intercourse

menstruation that lasts longer than usual

pressure or fullness in your lower abdomen

swelling or enlargement of the abdomen

Treatment options for fibroids include birth control pills or hormone injections, non-invasive surgical removal of fibroids, and in extreme cases, hysterectomy.

If your tumor is very small or you’re going through menopause, you may not have any symptoms. Fibroids may shrink during and after menopause. This is because women undergoing menopause are experiencing a drop in their levels of estrogen and progesterone, hormones that stimulate fibroid growth.

Certain home remedies can help alleviate the pain of fibroids such as yoga, acupuncture, massage, and applying heat for cramps. Manage your stress levels and lose any extra weight. Diet is important as well. Avoid meats and high-calorie foods. Instead, opt for foods high in flavonoids, green vegetables, green tea, and cold-water fish such as tuna or salmon.

Although intimidating at first, fibroids are not as scary as they sound. Not everyone must have them removed, and a solid relationship with your physician will help guide you as to the best treatment.

If you are ever in doubt, seek a second opinion. If your physician does not perform minimally invasive procedures, there are many specialists that do. Do your homework. Your uterus will thank you for it!

