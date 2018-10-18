Former Real Housewives Star, Laurie Peterson is Fighting for Her Son

This morning, 10/18/2018, on Today with Meghan Kelly, former star of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Laurie Peterson sat down with Meghan to discuss her all-out war to prove her son’s innocence who is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder. Her son, Josh Waring, has been incarcerated for over 2 years after being charged.

Peterson was one of the original cast members of RHOC and was on the show for 3 seasons. She chose to be a cast member when her son was only 14 and she was going thru a really bad divorce. At that time, Josh was using marijuana. However; it progressed to an addiction to heroin landing him in the courts on different charges. Due to the toll of the fighting on the show with other cast members and her son’s addictions, Peterson chose to leave the show and work on her own family.

During her son’s addiction problems, she was forced to ask her son to move out of their home. She tells Meghan that she always offered her son any financial help he would need to get counseling and to become clean but she would not enable him.

When her son was incarcerated, it was a decision Lori did not fight. She felt this might be what her son needed to learn a valuable lesson and possibly become clean. Peterson tells Meghan, “Don’t think they can’t get drugs in prison.” She remarks, “My son has gotten no help at all with rehabilitation while he has been in prison. Somehow, he has found an inner strength to become sober and to become a better person.”

Peterson says they now have evidence to prove her son was framed before they go to trial. The victim first stated the gunshots came from another car but has since changed his story. There was no gunshot residue found on her son but there was old residue on the passenger side of the car where another passenger with a criminal history was riding. This friend of her son also has a long criminal history.

Josh’s attorney, Joel Garson tells Kelly, “I feel we have a very strong case.”

Waring was arrested in June 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in Costa Mesa, California, and then engaged in a car chase with police. Along with three counts of attempted murder, Waring faced charges of assault with a firearm, evading police while driving recklessly and resisting an offer and battery, among others, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“After keeping silent for nearly 2 years in regards to my son’s arrest, I am going to begin laying out the facts of his case and how easily it is to be falsely accused!” Peterson tweeted.

Photo courtesy of Bing via irealhousewives.com