When Hearing Loss Becomes a Problem

On TODAY this morning, hearing loss was a topic that has many stunned. A new research shows that a growing number of teens are having this medical problem. This is not a problem just for old folks. There are many factors that can lead to hearing loss. Singer Huey Lewis has discussed his hearing loss and struggle with Meniere’s disease in an interview.

“I haven’t come to grips with the fact that I may never sing again,” the Huey Lewis said on Today on Monday (May 7). “I’m still hoping I’m gonna get better. They say a positive attitude is important.”

Dr. Madan Kandula, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has some pointers on symptoms that may be a cause for concern.

Signs of Hearing Loss

1. You’re straining to understand conversations.

2. Your family complains you watch TV at a too-high volume.

3. You’re having problems hearing on the telephone.

4. Your ears are ringing.

5. You’ve started to avoid social interactions.

6. You’re having trouble hearing noise that’s in the background.

7. You’re misunderstanding what others are saying.

Causes of Hearing Loss

chicken pox

cytomegalovirus

mumps

meningitis

sickle cell disease

syphilis

lyme disease

diabetes

a treatment for tuberculosis (TB), streptomycin, that is believed to be a key risk factor

hypothyroidism

arthritis

some cancers

teenagers exposed to second-hand smoke

If you experience any of the above symptoms, you should talk to your doctor about it. A New England biotech company announced that it had received a grant from the Department of Defense to research a therapeutic opportunity that may help reverse hearing loss. A 2015 study of almost 50,000 soldiers showed that peak noise levels in combat can reach 180 dB. Combat veterans have a 63% increased risk for hearing loss. Two and a half million veterans have service-connected hearing disabilities.

Ref. today.com, NBC/TODAY, psychologytoday.com, medicalnewstoday.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via happyearshearing.com