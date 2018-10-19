When Hearing Loss Becomes a Problem

On TODAY this morning, hearing loss was a topic that has many stunned. A new research shows that a growing number of teens are having this medical problem. This is not a problem just for old folks. There are many factors that can lead to hearing loss. Singer Huey Lewis has discussed his hearing loss and struggle with Meniere’s disease in an interview.
“I haven’t come to grips with the fact that I may never sing again,” the Huey Lewis said on Today on Monday (May 7). “I’m still hoping I’m gonna get better. They say a positive attitude is important.”
Dr. Madan Kandula, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has some pointers on symptoms that may be a cause for concern.
Signs of Hearing Loss
1. You’re straining to understand conversations.
2. Your family complains you watch TV at a too-high volume.
3. You’re having problems hearing on the telephone.
4. Your ears are ringing.
5. You’ve started to avoid social interactions.
6. You’re having trouble hearing noise that’s in the background.
7. You’re misunderstanding what others are saying.
Causes of Hearing Loss
- chicken pox
- cytomegalovirus
- mumps
- meningitis
- sickle cell disease
- syphilis
- lyme disease
- diabetes
- a treatment for tuberculosis (TB), streptomycin, that is believed to be a key risk factor
- hypothyroidism
- arthritis
- some cancers
- teenagers exposed to second-hand smoke
Ref. today.com, NBC/TODAY, psychologytoday.com, medicalnewstoday.com
Photo courtesy of Bing via happyearshearing.com
