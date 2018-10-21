Clemson Homecoming After-Party Sends 30 to Hospital After Floor Collapses

Clemson University celebrated “Homecoming” this weekend and had won a crucial college football game over fellow ranked opponent North Carolina State, 41-7. An after-party at The Woodlands Apartments turned from celebration to chaos when a floor collapsed sending many to the lower level around 12:30 am this morning.

Police say a private party was being held by a group who had leased the clubhouse. At some point, the first floor collapsed, crashing into the basement of the building. Videos shot at the scene showed a large party with people jumping around and dancing when the floor suddenly gave out from under them.

“By the time I had put one foot out the door, I felt that something was weird and that’s when everyone just collapsed and the guy behind me disappeared,” Raven Guerra, 20, told “GMA.” “Everyone was on the floor and people were screaming and there was wood sticking up from the floorboards.”

Guerra added, “Turning around and seeing a bunch of people who used to be on the second floor now on the basement was really surreal and people were crying. It was a lot to take in.”

The complex is located on S.C. 93, about two miles away from Clemson University.

Dixon says nobody was entrapped, but 30 people were transported to three area hospitals. According to Clemson Police Chief, Jimmy Dixon, police received the call around 12:30 a.m. reporting the collapse. Officers on scene found multiple people injured and called in for further assistance from other emergency services.

Clemson University EMS, Pickens County EMS, and Med Shore Emergency Services transported the injured to the three hospitals.

Everyone was able to be extricated from the building and no one was trapped, according to officials. As of writing, police do not know if anyone suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation is also ongoing.

Photo courtesy of Bing via reserveatlatkekeowee.com