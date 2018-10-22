Migrant Caravan Grows

All eyes are on the growing migrant caravan that is headed to the United States. This morning on Today, Gabe Gutierrez reported from Southern Mexico where the Honduran caravan has grown to over 7,000. Mexicans have joined in the march toward the United States to begin a new life. Many, have turned back at the Mexican border where things turned violent, saying it is just too much of a risk.

At the Guatemala/Mexican border, it became chaos when the caravan overtook the Mexican police and crossed into Mexico illegally. Many of the migrants cited poverty, corruption and gang violence in Honduras for their flight. Mexico had been trying to slowly process asylum requests in small groups, in some cases providing 45-day visitor permits. But thousands of the migrants grew impatient, circumventing the bureaucracy and crossing over on makeshift rafts or just swimming into Mexico undeterred by border authorities.

The Los Angeles Times, citing Gerardo Hernandez, head of the local government’s emergency services, reported that 7,233 immigrants had registered over the past three days at a shelter in Ciudad Hidalgo. Hernandez said his agency has been asked to help provide the immigrants with food and shelter.

The Washington Post, citing Rodrigo Aveja, one of the group’s organizers, reported Sunday night that the caravan included at least 5,600 people.

“You can’t even walk, there’s just so many people,” Hernandez told Reuters. “So far, they’re all peaceful, thank God.”

So, how will this caravan of those seeking asylum affect the mid-term elections? Chuck Todd [host of NBC’s Meet the Press} told Willie Geist on Today-Sunday that immigration is an important issue.

MSN released CNN’s report that while the threat of cutting off foreign aid to Honduras was thought to be a possible solution, it would also increase the number of foreigners leaving the country to come to the U.S. Withdrawing US dollars that are being used to promote economic development and the rule of law could shatter any hopes of sustainably bringing Hondurans out of poverty or mitigating violence. This could motivate more Hondurans to make the dangerous journey north in search of a safer, more secure environment.

Trump has ordered those who want to seek refuse must first apply. Many have heeded his warning and stopped to follow protocol. Then, there are those who refuse to do so stating it won’t matter anyway. Trump has also mentioned he will shut down the border with military presence if necessary.

“People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away,” Trump said. “The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”

In recent days, it has been reported that the caravan is filled with hardened criminals. How will our government protect it’s citizens from a potential security risk while protecting innocent babies and children who have made the long journey?

The Mexican government has warned caravan participants “of grave risks” they could face from human trafficking networks if they illegally enter Mexico. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Sunday the United States was closely monitoring the caravan’s advance.

“We must remain mindful of the transnational criminal organizations and other criminals that prey on the vulnerabilities of those undertaking the irregular migration journey,” she said in a statement.

Olivin Castellanos, 58, a truck driver and mason from Villanueva, Honduras, said he took a raft into Mexico. He hopes to work in construction in the United States.

“No one will stop us, only God,” he said. “We knocked down the door and we continue walking.”

“We are going to get to the border of the U.S.,” Luis Puerto, 39, of Colon, Honduras, said in English. “I am not going to stop. I don’t care if I die.”

Photo courtesy of Bing via theblaze.com

Ref. NBC/Today, MSN via CNN, MSN via USA Today