Dr. Oz Today: What is New in the Chicken Industry

Today, 10/22/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz informs us of the new revolution in the farming and packaging of chicken making it healthier. Now, you don’t have to rely just on fish or tuna for Omega-3. You can buy chicken that is raised naturally with this very important source for brain and heart good health. The demand for chicken over beef became so massive, that in order to meet the demands farmers used hormones and antibiotics to increase the size of the chickens. This became alarming when revealed what these unnatural things can do to humans if ingested. With the current focus on eating healthier chicken and eggs, the farming industry has listened to the public and upped its game.

What is Omega-3 Chicken?

This chicken contains no sugar, no added hormones, not fed antibiotics, non-GMO, gluten-free, high Omega-3, free range, cage free, and humanely raised. Typically, pasteurized chickens are poorly fed and kept in areas that make chickens very unhappy. But if they have plenty of room to move about, are in a controlled environment, the barn is clean, they have access to clean water, can go outside and eat grass and bugs and not be vulnerable to predators, and are always fed a superior ration, they are very happy and healthy chickens. Yes, a happy chicken is a healthy chicken. These chickens are fed a properly-balanced diet of grains and greens. They are never fed corn or soy.

How is this Chicken Processed?

Omega-3 chicken is air-chilled during processing to keep the meat fresher and is typically shrink-wrapped. This type of processing cuts down on bacteria contaminating the chicken and allowing it to last longer in the freezer. So, you will be paying a little more but it will last longer.

Why We Need Omega-3?

Omega-3 is good for your joints, skin, vision, brain, heart, helps lower bad cholesterol levels and even boosts fertility. It’s an anti-ager and an anti-inflammatory. It’s found naturally in a variety of delicious foods including walnuts, salmon, tuna, olive oil and avocados.

In the UK, Omega-3 chicken is fed algae from aquatic plants on family farms. These plants contain kelp and seaweed which are naturally rich in the nutrient. After eating the chicken in trial studies, patients saw an increase in 12% more Omega-3’s in their blood levels after only 5 weeks. The chickens there are raised with plenty of natural light and able to live a natural life.

People with high levels of Omega-3 in their blood show a 40% less chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

Omega-3 chicken makes a healthy food even healthier.

Photo courtesy of Bing via thegrocer.com.uk

Ref. www.texasgrainfedbeef.com, dailymail.com.uk