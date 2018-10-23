Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Camille Grammer Marries David C. Meyer in Hawaii

In a star-studded sunset wedding on Saturday in Kohala, Hawaii, Camille Grammer, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and former wife of Kelsey Grammer, tied the knot with David C Meyer. Grammer and Meyer got engaged in October of 2017. The reality star was previously married to Frasier star Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until 2011.

Grammer told ET in April that she had her sights set on a destination wedding. “Destination, definitely,” she confirmed. “Probably Hawaii, one of the islands.”

She also couldn’t help but gush about her then-fiance. “He’s a really good person. And, you know, he’s very bright, very handsome, to say the least. He makes me happy, and he will be a great step-father, and a great partner for the rest of my life,” she marveled.

Grammar would never say on whether the event would be featured on RHOBH.

“I don’t know. Maybe parts of it, possibly,” she teased. “I’m not going to have a film crew there from the show if I’m still on this show. I’ll definitely film with my own crew and see what happens.”

Days before her ceremony, Grammer showed off her bikini bod: “Morning training Hawaiian style. Just finished a wonderful 2.8-mile paddle and swim. Took a few underwater pics of a two eagle rays swimming beneath us.”

Grammer wore a sweeping white gown with floral cutouts and flowers in her hair, which she left long and loose. Meyer wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black trousers. Co-stars took to Instagram with pictures of the beauty of the bride and amazing backdrop.

Among the attendees included Grammer’s RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp. According to People who was first to report the news, Kyle Richards and Grammer’s 16-year-old daughter, Mason, were bridesmaids, and her 14-year-old son, Jude, walked her down the aisle.

After the ceremony, the festivities continued with guests at a private beach club that overlooked the ocean.

“This is my next chapter,” Grammer told People magazine, who broke the news. “I’m so excited to start our life together.”

Grammer, 50, also posted a photo on Instagram, writing, “Here’s to new beginnings.”

Photo courtesy of Bing via realityblurb.com