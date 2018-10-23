Dr. Oz Show Today: “True Crime Tuesday”- Being the Daughter of a Serial Killer

Today, 10/23/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz talks with his Crime Correspondent, Melissa Moore, the daughter of the “Happy Face Killer.” Moore shares her struggles living through such unusual and difficult circumstances. The weight of this reality has been such a heavy burden on her and her family. Can a brain scan reveal if you’re a psychopath? Moore faces her worst fears by getting her brain scanned. Has she inherited her father’s murderous traits? Oz reveals the results.

This story is near and dear to the Dr. Oz as Moore is part of the Dr. Oz’s staff. In her new podcast, “Happy Face,” Moore has shared the years that have haunted her wondering if she could be like her father. She also talks about the stigma placed on her by her friends’ parents.

Moore was only 15 when she discovered her father was a serial killer. She has wrestled her entire life with the fact the man she called, “Dad” killed 8 women. Then, there was the fear that she could have inherited her father’s traits.

She got very emotional telling Oz her story, “This is the hardest journey I have ever gone on in my entire life. I have been asked this question my entire life. I am a mother. People always wanted to know if I was concerned about genetics. Did I pass this trait on to my own children? I criticized myself if I didn’t have empathy,” she tells Oz.

A study conducted in 2013 by University of Pennsylvania professor of criminology Adrian Raine looked at neuro-imaging of violent criminals including murderers, psychopaths and serial killers to see how they are different to the everyday person. It found diminished activity in areas of the brain are linked with self-awareness, the processing of emotions and sensitivity to violence. If the parts of your brain involved in feeling guilt or empathy are damaged, then there is an issue of diminished responsibility. Further research from Graeme Fairchild, a lecturer in clinical psychology at Southampton University, found adolescents with violent tendencies had a shrunken amygdala – the part of the brain that controls emotions and morality.

Moore took out letters her dad had written and read them the night before she got the results of her brain scan. She was looking for clues.

She discovered the gore, the thought process, and the disturbing traits her father possessed. She read where her father expressed he had created a monster in her. Moore broke down realizing how sick her dad really was. She openly wept with fear that her scan would show characteristics of a serial killer. Moore had a full-blown panic attack. She remarked, “All my fears are in these pages.” Will the results put her anguish to rest or make her nightmares come true?

Moore arrived early the next day to get the results of her brain scan. Oz remarks, “You can have the brain of a psychopath but have different tendencies.” The doctor that performed her scan has this type brain but no criminal tendencies. He explains the role of nurture over genetics. Most psychopaths were abused or neglected when they were young.

It turns out Moore’s scan proves her brain to be normal She tells Oz, “I feel like I belong again to the world.”

Moore, has made it her mission to speak out on behalf of relatives of other serial killers.

Moore’s father is Keith Jesperson, who earned the nickname “Happy Face Killer” for the smiley face drawings he included on letters, in which he bragged about killing eight women in a spree that began in 1990. Jesperson, a long-haul truck driver, carried out his killings over the course of five years and went undetected until he turned himself in. Jesperson has been serving three consecutive life sentences in Oregon’s state penitentiary since 1995.

Photo courtesy of dr.oz.com

Ref. abcnewsgo,com, ibtimes.co.uk