Hong-Kong’s Sea-Crossing Bridge Opens

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated China’s latest mega-infrastructure project on Tuesday. The world’s longest sea-crossing bridge opened to the public on Wednesday but traffic was light on its first day.

The project, which includes sections of the bridge and artificial islands linked by a four-mile tunnel west of Hong Kong’s airport, went billions of dollars over budget and was delayed by two years. Chinese officials expect the bridge to significantly cut driving time between the two sides of the Pearl River, helping to achieve their vision of a Greater Bay Area, as China calls the effort to knit the region’s cities more closely.

Officials said they did not expect many vehicles to immediately take to the road, adding that it could take “time to build”.

The $20b bridge spans 34 miles and connects Hong Kong to Macau and the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

The 34.2-mile bridge and tunnel that have been almost a decade in the making for the first time connect the semi-autonomous cities of Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai by road.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge spans the mouth of the Pearl River and significantly cuts the commuting time between the three cities. The previously four-hour drive between Zhuhai and Hong Kong will now take 45 minutes.

One section of the crossing dives underwater into a 4.2-mile tunnel that creates a channel above for large cargo ship containers to pass through.

The project came in over budget — with Hong Kong alone investing $15 billion in it — and delayed, as it was originally slated to open in 2016.

At the opening ceremony, Han Zheng, the top Chinese official who oversees Beijing’s at-times tense relationship with Hong Kong, proclaimed that the bridge marked the first time that Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland had jointly cooperated on a major infrastructure project.

The bridge will help Hong Kong and Macau become more integrated with mainland China, he said.

But for some in Hong Kong, which maintains a separate legal system from China’s, the bridge is the just the latest example of Beijing exerting more influence on them. Just in September, a high-speed rail-link connected the heart of Hong Kong directly to China’s vast railway network.

Hong Kong lawmaker Claudia Mo has given multiple interviews this year likening the new bridge to a symbolic umbilical cord tethering Hong Kong to the motherland.

Beijing’s plan is to fully integrate Hong Kong and Macau — which is known as the “Vegas of Asia” and the world’s biggest gambling hub, with the Pearl River Delta region, a giant manufacturing hub — into what Beijing is calling the Greater Bay Area, a tech- and innovation-focused center to rival Silicon Valley.

Private drivers who want to cross the bridge have to obtain special permits, which are allocated by a stringent quota system. All vehicles also have to pay a toll.

The new sea bridge is not without other controversies as well. According to the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims, at least 10 workers died in the construction of the bridge and more than 600 were injured. In addition, environmentalists have said that the project has disrupted the habitat of Hong Kong’s already-endangered pink dolphin.

Authorities initially estimated that 9,200 vehicles would cross the bridge every day. They later lowered their estimations after new transport networks were built in the region.

