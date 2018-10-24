Dr. Oz Show Today: Don’t be a Victim of a Smash-and-Grab Robbery

Today, 10/24/2018, Dr. Oz warns the viewers of a crime that is sweeping the nation with staggering numbers. Oz says that smash-and-grab car robberies can happen in just a few moments after leaving your car unattended. Are you at risk? Today, he tells you what to do so that this won’t happen to you.

It’s an issue all over the country: thieves smashing vehicle windows to steal anything left inside. They’re called smash and grabs, and in San Francisco, the problem has reached epidemic proportions, with car break-ins happening an average of every 17 minutes.

Police are still investigating, but of the 31,000 car break-ins reported in San Francisco last year, less than two percent have been prosecuted, according to police.

Smash and grab raids can occur in many scenarios, both in broad daylight and at night, and the perpetrators can range from experienced thieves to impulsive vandals.

The greatest cost of smash and grab raids can often be in replacing the windows or walls, which can sometimes far exceed the cost of the goods that are stolen.

Ways to Avoid Smash-and-Grab-Robberies

If you are stopped at a red light or stop sign, a robber can run up and smash your window and grab your purse. Always keep your purse from the sight of anyone looking into your car. Hide any valuables like your cell phone, tablet, computer, and bagged items. Remember, they can watch you leave a store with items. Don’t be distracted by your phone or loud music when you are driving alone. Go run errands during the daytime hours and go where the lighting is good and people are around. Learn a self-defense course. Lock your doors and close your windows whether you are in the car or out of the car. Never open your windows to talk to a stranger. Even if they are giving flyers and asking for donations. Avoid “Hot spots”. Even without warning signs, the cautious driver would be able to identify areas where he/ she would be most at risk. These tend to be places where criminals know that vehicles will be stationary, where drivers can be easily distracted and where the criminal can make a quick and effective escape. Always know where you are and always watch your surroundings. Don’t stop or park too close to another car. This way, you can escape fast if needed. Don’t sit in your car alone or stand by your car in a vulnerable setting.

Who is most vulnerable?

The victims are most often single drivers with belongings on the passenger seat.

Criminals tend to focus on female drivers well knowing that they are less likely to chase after them.

Drivers who are distracted are most vulnerable – those busy on the cellular phone or with a cigarette in the hand.

Vehicles left unattended away from the crowds and with valuables visible are easy targets for a quick smash-and-grab.

What is Window Safety Film?

Protective safety film is pasted on vehicle windows to help prevent smash and grab incidents. The protective film is usually tinted so that no one can see into the car, while also preventing the windows from shattering. While the glass breaks, the film holds the pieces in place, which further protects you from broken glass.

Trust your instincts. If you see suspicious activity, find somewhere else to park. We would like to urge motorists to report suspicious activity to the proper authorities – you can help prevent others from becoming a victim of a smash-and-grab or another crime!

Photo courtesy of Bing via onenewspage.com

Ref. insideedition.com, arrivelive.co.za