Dr. Oz Show Today: Recognizing Suicidal Warnings

Today, 10/25/2018, Dr. Oz talks about the growing number of suicides that affects so many families and leaves everyone desperate for answers. Suicide is a top 10 cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death among young people ages 15-24 years.

According to adolescent medicine specialist, Elizabeth Ucheoma-Cofield, MD, of Green Oaks Hospital in Texas, suicide among young people is on the rise.

42,000 Americans die each year by suicide — that is an average of 117 per day. And, many more (494,000) seek treatment for self-harm.

Suicide is largely due to the Internet, bullying and a decline in quality family time, says Ucheoma-Cofield. “The wealth of information available on the Internet makes it easier for kids to successfully commit suicide. A quick Google search will lead you to all the information you need to successfully commit suicide,” she says.

“When families are spending time together, they are often more interested in engaging with their cell phones … than with each other, which leads to less meaningful involvement of family members in each other’s lives,” says Ucheoma-Cofield. “This can often lead to children feeling unsupported and vulnerable, especially when they are already struggling in other areas.”

Suicidal Warning Signs

Sadness, depression and low self-worth

Feeling hopeless or trapped

Decreased or increased appetite

Sleeping too much or too little

Pulling away from family and friends; isolating oneself

Lack of interest in things that once were enjoyable

Increased drug and alcohol use

Mood swings

Focusing on death – talking, reading or writing about it

Signs in Younger People Can also Include

Declining grades

Increased lack of motivation

Increased irritability, anger or sensitivity, like crying or tearing up more

Cutting or intentionally harming oneself

Listening to dark music

“Reactive depression in adolescents not only includes their vulnerability to external influences but also the fact that they can seem fine one minute and not okay the next,” she says. “This is often confusing for parents because they think that their children are just going through normal ‘growing pains’ when the issue could be much deeper.”

Monitor your children. “As a child gets older … there should be more monitoring, more engagement and not just ‘hey! How you doing?’’ says Ucheoma-Cofield. Her advice to parents: Know what they’re reading on the Internet, who they’re hanging out with and have more conversations with their teachers, who get to know them in a different way, she says. Mental illness is not stigmatized like it once was so don’t be afraid to ask for help. If you or a loved one is suffering from depression, tell your doctor. There are very good treatments available including psychotherapy and medications. For those in need of more intensive therapy, residential treatment centers or inpatient psychiatry facilities may be an option.

If you or a loved one shows any signs of suicide, seek medical help immediately. Call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK), 911 or go to an emergency room.

Photo courtesy of Bing via helpguide.org

Ref. Sharecare