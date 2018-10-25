Did Einstein Also Leaves Us with the Keys to Happiness?

Was Albert Einstein a genius in more ways than one? Did he hold the keys to simple facts that can change our lives? In notes found, he seemed to know more than the theory of relativity. When decoding the universe, simple exquisite wisdom crept into the mind of Einstein on the most interesting form of its inhabitants-man.

In 1922, Einstein was speaking in Tokyo at the Imperial Hotel. A courier had delivered a message to him. Einstein realizing he didn’t have money on him for a tip, wrote these valuable words on a piece of paper. He felt this wisdom would be worth more than a monetary tip. He was so right.

After 95 years, an anonymous seller has put two notes from the Nobel Prize-winning prodigy up for auction in October 2017. While they were sold in Jerusalem for a whopping $1.8 million, his handwritten advice was priceless.

Those two pieces of advice:

“A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest,” he wrote in German on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationary.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” reads the second, written on a blank piece of paper.

As Einstein handed over the advice, he added a small quip: “Maybe if you’re lucky those notes will become much more valuable than just a regular tip,” the seller, who is a relative of the courier, claims.

Throughout his life, Einstein published hundreds of books and articles. He published more than 300 scientific papers and 150 non-scientific ones. On 5 December 2014, universities and archives announced the release of Einstein’s papers, comprising more than 30,000 unique documents. Einstein’s intellectual achievements and originality have made the word “Einstein” synonymous with “genius.” In addition to the work he did by himself, he also collaborated with other scientists on additional projects including the Einstein refrigerator and others.

Einstein received numerous awards and honors and in 1922 he was awarded the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics “for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect”. None of the nominations in 1921 met the criteria set by Alfred Nobel, so the 1921 prize was carried forward and awarded to Einstein in 1922.

Einstein served as a non-resident governor of Jerusalem’s Hebrew University. When he died in 1955, he left the institution his archives, making it the owner of the world’s most extensive collection of his documents.

It seems Einstein’s simple theory on living a happy life was among his most genius writings.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle, readersdigest.com, cnn.com, wikipedia.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via pics-about-space.com