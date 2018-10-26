Dr. Oz Show Today: What’s really in your deli sandwich?

Today, 10/26/2018, Dr. Oz takes a deeper look at what could be in your deli sandwich, especially the bread. According to the USDA, almost half of adults in America eat at least one sandwich every day and 34 percent of these sandwiches are reported to be bought from a restaurant. Oz strives to give you information on eating as healthy as possible. Food expert and author, Larry Olmsted, addresses the allegations that fast-food sandwich bread contains the same chemical found in yoga mats.

Olmsted says the chemical once used in the sandwich bread [azodicarbonamide-used to whiten the flour and the same material used in yoga mats] was not found in top deli sandwich bread, any longer. The use of it has been greatly reduced after it was discovered being used before. However; after testing some of the loaves of bread, the chemical was found. According to the Bloomberg: McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, White Castle, and Jack in the Box, which all used the chemical in their breads in 2014, have since gotten rid of it entirely. Subway states they have as well.

When you’re in a bind for time and need a quick lunch, hitting a neighborhood deli or fast-casual restaurant for a pre-prepared sandwich is one of the easiest, and often cheapest ways to get a well-balanced meal.

Food expert and author of Real Food/Fake Food, Larry Olmstead, has five pointers to keep your daily sandwich from being harmful to your health.

Avoid Pre-Formed Meats

To get the best quality meat, choose a sandwich containing carved meats like turkey or roast beef. In pre-formed, perfectly square, varieties the slices you’re eating are essentially multiple pieces of meat restructured to look like one whole piece. The meat is put into tumblers so the protein rises to the top and binds the meat together, resulting in a not-so-pure slice.

Stay Clear of Cured Meats

Meats like salami, pepperoni, and bologna are the most heavily processed proteins for your sandwich, containing added chemicals and other unhealthy ingredients. The fat and meat, including organs and leftover scraps, are typically ground up in a mixer and cured with starch, salt, corn syrup, and nitrates to give the meat product color and kill bacteria to make it last longer. The mixture is then pumped through a casing into the shape of logs, cooked or smoked, and finally packaged. To keep nitrates out of your lunch, stick to the fresh carvings and uncured options.

Look at the Nutrition Information

Thanks to new regulations enacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, restaurants and retail food establishments that are a part of a chain of 20 or more locations have to provide calorie and nutrition information to customers. This mandate makes it easier than ever before to be aware of the healthiest options for you and your family. Some seemingly “healthy” sandwich ingredient options — like wraps or sliced turkey — may actually have more calories or higher sodium values than arguably “worse” picks like white bread.

Check the Time and Date It Was Made

If the meat in the pre-packaged deli sandwich looks a little slimy, or the lettuce is browning at the edges, look to see when it was prepared. Make sure the sandwich was made within the last 24 hours and that it hasn’t passed its “best-by” date if one is provided. Since some stores don’t have these labels, ask a clerk or employee at the deli counter for information if you feel uneasy.

Be Cautious of Toppings

According to some former sandwich makers, old vegetables may be moved to the top of the container and used past their prime. Additionally, knives used all day to chop ingredients might not be washed. If you’re watching your sandwich be prepared, make sure the employee is putting the freshest fixings on your sandwich. You can do this by checking for visible signs of spoilage and asking for the toppings that were delivered fresh that day.

