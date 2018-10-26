Johnny Depp Axed as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of Caribbean

Original Pirates scriptwriter Stuart Beattie is the first to publicly confirm that Disney Studios appears to be ditching the star as they rework the entire franchise. Depp, 55, who has been dogged by personal dramas over the past four years, saw his last outing as Sparrow in Dead Men Tell No Tales, which became the lowest performing movie of the films. Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years.

Beattie remarked, “I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.” He added: “I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for.”

“Before Jack Sparrow came along, [Depp] was considered this kind of quirky, independent actor that made these really cool little Tim Burton films, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time,” Beattie continued.

“Because he wasn’t a proven commodity; you know, a big movie star. And we were making a big movie and we were putting this quirky, independent actor in the middle of it and people thought we were crazy. The fact that it worked is a miracle. They were certainly nervous watching the rushes every day but when it all came together, something just clicked and it was magic and connected with audiences. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

55-year old Depp has been hit with a number of personal dramas and scandals in the last three years, with his ex-wife Amber Heard accusing him, while launching divorce proceedings, of mentally and physically abusing her during their 15-month marriage. Although Depp denies these allegations, it’s impacted his career, with his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel under intense social media scrutiny and many calling for his part to be re-cast.

Beattie feels no matter what Depp does next in his career, his Hollywood career high point will be defined by Sparrow and amassing more than $4 billion from the movies.

Johnny Depp has not commented on his release from the Pirates franchise.

