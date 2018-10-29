A Closer Look at the Victims of the Synagogue Massacre

On Saturday, 10/27/2018, during 3 simultaneous worship services at the “Tree of Life” Jewish Synagogue in Pittsburgh, evil entered the doorway.

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, suspected gunman Robert Bowers, 46, burst into the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and, yelling “All Jews must die,” killed 11 before himself being wounded and taken into custody. The suspected shooter was armed with 3 handguns and a rifle. He intended on eliminating as many as he could while declaring his hate for the Jewish community.

Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue took place in the real-life neighborhood of Fred Rogers, the host of the children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Rogers lived in Squirrel Hill, three blocks from the Tree of Life synagogue.

In an opinion piece for The New York Times, Bari Weiss describes Squirrel Hill as generally being much like the friendly, fictional neighborhood featured on Rogers’s show, making Saturday’s violence all the more shocking.

The Jewish congregants were there to celebrate life but were met by death. Most never had a chance.

Among the victims were people who had touched many in their lifetime.

Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz ran in to help only to become one of the victims. Rabinowitz, 66, was one of 11 people killed in the mass shooting at the synagogue when authorities say Robert Bowers opened fire during services. Jerry and his wife Miri were devoted members of Dor Hadash, which is housed at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and he had served as past president of the Jewish Reconstructionist congregation, friends said. Known for his signature bowtie and delightful bedside manner, Rabinowitz earned a reputation for faithfully tending to the needs of his patients, friends, and family.

Sylvan Simon, 86, and his wife, Bernice, 84, lived in Wilkinsburg, about six miles from Tree of Life. One of their sons, Martin, died in a motorcycle accident in 2010. Bernice Simon was a retired nurse who served for several years on the board of their townhouse community

Middle-aged brothers; Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal 54, were long-time members of the Tree of Life synagogue, according to J.E. Reich, who grew up in the neighborhood the brothers called home. Reich said the brothers were developmentally disabled and lived together. The two had Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that often results in mild to moderate intellectual disability. Cecil Rosenthal loved to greet people at the door of the synagogue before services “not out of obligation, but out of joy,” said Reich, a reporter who has written for online websites such as Jezebel.

Richard Gottfried, 65, not only was a longtime dentist but was an avid golfer, runner and book lover. He practiced dentistry with his wife of 38 years, Margaret Duranchko. They volunteered their skills as dentists for the Catholic Charities Free Dental Clinic. Also as a couple, they were wedding counselors at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in the suburb of West View, where Duranchko is a parishioner.

Retired accountant Melvin Wax, 88, was a kind, simple man with a well-known presence in the synagogue, said Bill Cartiff, 56, who has been friends with Wax’s daughter for 30 years. The retired accountant went to the Tree of Life Synagogue three to four times a week and lived in Squirrel Hill.

Daniel Stein, 71, was a member of the New Light Congregation, a conservative Jewish congregation that was one of three who shared space at the synagogue. A new grandfather, he attended services every Saturday and was an active supporter of the community, according to TribLive.

Joyce Feinberg, 75, was the wife of the late Stephen E. Feinberg, a professor of statistics and social science at Carnegie Mellon University, who died in 2016. They had two sons, Anthony Feinberg of Paris, and Howard Feinberg of Vienna, Virginia, and several grandchildren, according to her husband’s obituary.

Irving Younger, 69, and his wife Sherry, who died in 2007, had two children, Jordanna and Jared, according to her obituary, which ran in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rose Mallinger, 97; Former Tree of Life Rabbi Chuck Diamond said the 97-year-old had almost unfailingly attended services for decades, he told The Washington Post and was among the first to walk in. “I feel a part of me died in that building,” Diamond said. The oldest of those killed in Saturday’s shooting. “Rose was really a fixture of the congregation,” Schreiber, president, and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh, told the Post-Gazette. Her daughter, Andrea Wedner, 61, was among the wounded, a family member said. She remains hospitalized.

All were cherished members of a tight-knit Jewish community with deep roots in Pittsburgh history.

Remarkably, a Holocaust survivor escaped death for the second time when he was only 4 minutes late for service. More than 70 years ago, Judah Samet narrowly escaped death in Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Again Saturday, he looked death in the face.

Thousands attended a vigil last night to remember the innocent 11 victims that were slain in a house of worship.

CMR sends their thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this horrific act of violence.

