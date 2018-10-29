Dr. Oz Show Today: Tiffany Haddish’s Journey from Foster Care to Fame

Today, Monday, 10/29/2018, Dr. Oz sits down with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish to discuss her incredible life, her struggle, her story. Behind the laughter and fame was a life filled with hardships – from a mentally ill mother to living in foster care to alleged marital abuse – Tiffany reveals how she overcame it all and reached Hollywood stardom. Haddish’s road to success has been a harrowing one.

When Haddish was 9, her mom was in a car accident that left her with brain damage after her head crashed through the windshield. As the oldest of five siblings, “I was basically a 10-year-old mom,” Haddish says. Two years later, she and her siblings were split up into foster homes.

She struggled to fit in at her new middle school. “I remember being that foster kid and being like, ‘Man, I’m probably going to be in jail in two years,’” she says.

Finally, when she was 15, she and her siblings were put under the care of her grandmother.

During that time, she made a list of who she wanted to work with and where she wanted to be in the future.

“I wrote that wish list, and I wrote that I wanted to work with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith,” she says. She adds that she wanted to show the actress her homemade prom dress that was made “to look just like Jada Pinkett’s dress when she and Will Smith first hit the red carpet together.”

Much to Haddish’s amazement, she was not only able to show Pinkett Smith a photo of her prom dress and work alongside her but the two have also become friends.

Haddish spent a period of her life post-foster care homeless. At 17, Haddish was raped by a man who told her he was a police cadet in an attack that prompted suicidal thoughts and a depressed state that hovered as she lived out of her car and tried to make a living entertaining teenagers at bar and bat mitzvahs.

Tiffany Haddish was grappling with suicidal thoughts early in her career when she found solace in the unlikeliest of places.

The “Night School” star says she managed to snap out of a serious funk in her early 20s upon learning that her stepfather had tried to kill her in a car accident that nearly claimed her mother’s life. The comedian says that to this day, she does not know if her stepfather was just bluffing to change her outlook on life or he really meant it – but that regardless, it worked, and she quickly felt the need to exact revenge. She says she quickly took steps to land her stepfather behind bars until her grandmother stepped in and urged her to “let God handle it.” “His life was going really great when I was trying to get revenge,” she says. “As soon as I started doing that, life started kicking him in the ass.”

On the morning of the Girls Trip premiere, Haddish received a thoughtful text from her costar: “She was like, ‘I’m so excited to see you tonight. Make sure you wear your best designer dress and stand the way I showed you,’ and all this stuff,” Haddish says. “And she told me she loved me! I had to cry this morning because Jada Pinkett just sent me a motivational text.”

“It’s what I’ve been working for 19 years now,” she says. “Just really been putting in all this work and the fruits of my labor are really starting to show.”

Before Girls Trip, Haddish appeared in The Carmichael Show and several films including Keanu and Meet the Spartans. This role, she says, is her favorite. “This is, I have to say, one of the happiest moments of my life,” she says.

If anyone’s life is “going really great” now, it’s Haddish’s, as the star’s breakout role in “Girls Trip” last year launched her into the spotlight, prompting starring roles in TV and film, as well as an Emmy Award for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Ref. thedailynews.com, people.com

