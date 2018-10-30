Dr. Oz Show Today: Fall Foods that Can Add on the Pounds

Today, 10/30/2018, Dr. Oz reminds us of certain foods we need to avoid in order to maintain a healthy weight. It’s that time of the year when the temps drop making us want to binge watch tv and eat comfort foods. If not careful, we can pack on the pounds before the holidays even get here, only to regret it when the New Year rolls around. So, what’s healthy and what’s not? Well, it doesn’t take a brain scientist to know which snacks or foods are filled with calories.

Hot Fall Drinks You’ve probably transitioned from cold brew coffee to a hot beverage this fall, but if you start drinking pumpkin spiced lattes, chai lattes, hot chocolate, apple cider, maple pecan lattes, or cinnamon or caramel flavored beverages daily, those excess calories and fat grams in some of the drinks will add up quickly. If you want to enjoy the fall flavors with a hot beverage, consider starting with a flavored ground coffee and adding a little bit of honey, or sipping an apple, pumpkin, or chai-flavored tea.

Apple Pie Sure, apples are perfect for picking but be careful if you turn your apple bounty into baked, sugary desserts. Many apple pies are high in fat and sugar, especially if they’re topped with crumbles, whipped cream, and ice cream. Also beware of apple fritters, autumn-flavored and/or iced doughnuts, and pecan pie flavored treats.

Pumpkin-Flavored Chips A lot of major cheap chip brands are now adding pumpkin spice to their products. From potato chips to corn chips, you will find this fall flavor in the most unusual places. Remember, these are still salty, fatty chips. If you want to try a pumpkin-flavored chip, look for ones that are baked and don’t contain trans fats. Better yet, bring those to a party to share with friends so you won’t be tempted to keep noshing on them once you’ve had a serving. Still craving something salty and crispy? Try making your own chips, using nutrient-rich beets.

Seasonal Cookies There are a ton of cookies on supermarket shelves in fall flavors. Don’t fall prey to the frosted or icing-covered cookies in adorable fall shapes like leaves, turkeys, and pilgrim hats. These clever and cute designs often lure consumers in, but unfortunately the sugar and fat content can really pile on the calories. Try making your own fall-themed cookies at home, where you can control the portion sizes and make healthy ingredient swaps.

Halloween Candy In some parts of the country, Halloween candy can be spotted on the shelves as early as late August. It can be tempting to buy a bag early but you know those candies will be calling your name for the next two months if you buy the fun-size bars ahead of time. Beware of the candy corn, candy pumpkins, and autumn candy mixes. If you want to stock up on Halloween goodies for trick-or-treaters that won’t tempt you as much, avoid doing it too early to reduce temptation and look for oven-baked snacks that have less than 10 grams of sugar per serving.

Caramel Apples Whether you’re checking out fairs or seasonal festivals, you’ll likely see some appealing candied apples for sale. Depending on what the apples are covered in, they’re probably higher in sugar than in fat grams. If you must have one caramel apple with nuts, make sure it’s a regular-sized apple and savor it. Avoid the oversized apples dipped in caramel or chocolate and topped with sprinkles.