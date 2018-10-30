Downton Abbey Movie Release Date Announced

Fans of the binge-worthy “Downton Abbey” have been anxiously awaiting the release of the movie based on the series that ran for six seasons from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards. The series, set at the turn of the 20th Century, focused on the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work for and live with them.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, reportedly made the announcement at a red-carpet event for “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” in Singapore.

“There’s a movie in the works,” Edelstein said. “It’s been in the works for some time.”

Edelstein added that he hopes to assemble the 20 cast members who starred in the critically acclaimed, historical PBS series about the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

“We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the [cast] together,” he said. “Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.” Downton Abbey became so popular with Americans that the clothing worn by the stars on set were featured in exhibitions and made over by moms for their own children.

Some secrets of the film version:

Allen Leech is reprising his role as Tom Branson for the movie adaptation. He will be stepping back into the shoes of the Irish chauffeur who accidentally fell in love with Lady Sybil Crawley way back in the first series in 2010, going on to be a crucial player in the household by the final season in 2015. Things won’t pick up exactly where they left off with the famous family. Instead, cinema-goers will watch a storyline set months after the final episode. “It picks up not too long after the series ended. So, time-wise, I think we’re eight or nine months after,” Allen said.

The plot for the new film is being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that the original co-stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Laura Carmichael are on board.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screen in September 2019 and Tom Branson will be joined by all your favorite faces in a script written by the original creator Julian Fellowes, including Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) to name a few.

Ref. CNN, digitalspy.com, cnn.com, dailymail.co.uk

Photo courtesy of Bing via stonehengetours.com