Dr. Oz Show Today: Are All Cauliflower Products Healthy?

Today, 10/31/2018, Oz investigates the sudden explosion of low-calorie cauliflower notoriety and how it is being used in so many of our foods. From pizza crust to rices, Oz takes a closer look at what’s really in the products. Co-host of America’s Test Kitchen, chef Julia Collin Davison, shares why cauliflower has become so trendy. Plus, nutritionist and author JJ Smith reveals the results of a comparison between traditional pizza crust and cauliflower pizza crust.

We’ve entered into another modern-food boom with the cauliflower convenience in our pre-made foods at the grocery stores. Are these low-carb/calories foods really low-carb/low-calorie or are you being conned?

The audience brought in their favorite cauliflower food products. JJ Smith scientifically looks at the pre-made foods. Julia Collin Davison is in the taste kitchen with her analysis of each one. Davison says cauliflower is the vegetable chameleon. Versatile and healthy, it takes on any taste you want to give it.

JJ Smith compares the cauliflower pizza crust to the traditional pizza crust.

The traditional crust had 125-150 cal. per serving, 23-25 net carbs./the cauliflower crust has a wide range-80-170 cal. and net carbs were anywhere from 2-23. You have to look at the label and not assume it is healthier.

The reason behind this is that store-bought cauliflower crust contains extra ingredients such as flour, sunflower oil, xanthan gum, and way too much cheese which makes it more caloric, higher in fat, and more processed. But you don’t have to give up a healthier alternative to pizza. If you’re looking to purchase cauliflower crust, check the ingredient label first to make sure the product is actually healthy. Or, you can try making a cauliflower crust at home with minimal ingredients.

Cauliflower tater tots vs. traditional fries, gnocchi, and rices

Cauliflower tater tots or French fries can be a great way to get kids to eat their vegetables. If you buy these cauliflower alternative products, chances are they are lower in carbs and calories than their potato counterparts. However, some brands have been found to have potatoes in them as a main ingredient and the nutritional values have been almost identical to regular tater tots and French fries. Double check labels before you buy this healthier indulgence.

Cauliflower gnocchi typically has only 140 calories, whereas traditional gnocchi has around 250 calories without the sauce and cheese. However, it was found that many brands of this frozen pasta alternative actually have double the fat content. While cauliflower is the main ingredient, the additional fat comes from supplemental ingredients like cassava flour, potato starch, sea salt, and extra virgin olive oil. Luckily, these fats are not extremely detrimental to your health so cauliflower gnocchi is safe and one of the better carb-alternative options to buy.

Out of all the pre-made cauliflower products on the shelves, cauliflower rice is the best option. This product is simply cauliflower with nothing else! Riced cauliflower can be used in many ways — like in risotto — to swap out a traditional starch for a healthier veggie.

In the taste kitchen some preferred the cauliflower products over the traditional form of preparing; however, some were found to be anything but desirable. That’s just a matter of personal taste and health-consciousness.

