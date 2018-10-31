Having Fun While Keeping Your Kids Safe on Halloween

Times have changed and so we have to be more protective of our little ones tonight if they choose to trick-or-treat. It’s sad but being diligent takes priority over turning them loose like when we were kids. These days, most parents opt for private parties or social events vs. the traditional door-to door-trick-or treating. CMR has compiled some safety tips to make sure your kids have fun as children and at the same time, protecting them.

Safety tips for trick-or-treating

Always have parental supervision. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Avoid anyone trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult. When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Avoid masks on children. They can obstruct your child’s view. Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible. Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation. Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe. Tell your kids not to eat the candy until they get home and you can inspect it. Pay attention to kids at cross-ways! Especially, where there are cars backed up, moving, or even parked on the sides of the streets. When it gets dark, it’s hard to see a child in costume. Cut the time off at 9 pm. Bring a flashlight, or add reflective tape or glow sticks to your child’s costume to make them more visible to drivers. Opt for headbands or face paint instead of masks that can block their vision. Download the bSafe smartphone app. It essentially lets one user track another one in real time by following them on a map. Even though tampering is rare, check your kid’s Halloween candy for rips or holes or any discoloration. Limit the amount of treats they eat. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers. Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers. Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes. Be sure walking areas and stairs are well-lit and free of obstacles that could cause someone to fall.

In Ohio, a 5-year-old boy tested positive for Meth after eating Halloween candy.

Save the American Association of Poison Control Centers’ number in your phone in case of emergency: 1-800-222-1222.

So, take lots of pictures and share lots of smiles. They are little only once!

Happy Halloween from all your friends at CMR!

Ref. ktnv.com, safekids.org, cdc,gov

Photo courtesy of Bing via trafficsafetystore.com