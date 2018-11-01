November is Alzheimer’s Disease and National Caregivers Awareness Month

This morning, 11/01/2018, Maria Shriver hosted a segment on TODAY to bring awareness to the dreaded disease so many families are affected by when a member is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Many family members become the caregiver. The toll on their personal lives along with the blessings was discussed this morning among several who have assumed this task.

Experts say it’s a national crisis. Of the 16 million family caregivers, almost 60 percent suffer from high emotional stress, and 40 percent suffer from depression, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s not just adults: 250,000 kids under 18 also care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

“The emotional, physical, mental challenges of this disease impact the entire family, and the reality is it goes on for a long period of time,” said Beth Kallmyer, vice president of care and support for the Alzheimer’s Association.

After long days at school and work, she and her mom, Robyn Forbes, come home to care for Hailey’s 82-year-old grandfather, Jim, who has Alzheimer’s. A former naval officer, he now struggles with everyday tasks, sometimes forgetting his family’s names — a very different person than the man they grew up with.

“I describe him as my rock. He was strong, smart, funny — everything that you could ask for in a dad,” Forbes said.

Forbes has lost 50 pounds and can’t remember the last time she went to the doctor.

“I don’t have time. If I do take time off work, it’s usually for one of their appointments, and they have so many appointments,” she said. “I worry about it all day when I’m at work, and it’s draining,” Forbes said, noting she feels like she’s falling through the cracks. “I worry about my mom, but then like, she has to worry about me. So I just wish there was more of a balance,” 14-year-old Hailey Corum told NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver. Hailey has written a powerful essay about her experience caring for her grandpa.

“It went from the role of like, ‘I’m the granddaughter, he’s the grandfather, I look up to him, he teaches me. And then now it’s more of, ‘I’m aiding him in a lot, and he’s depending on me for a lot,” Hailey said. “Take advantage of the time you have with your loved one. Do something with them. There is some guilt of not spending time with them, when you had the opportunity to,” Haily said. Earlier this year, Congress passed the RAISE Family Caregivers Act , which will develop a national strategy to support caregivers.

Ways you can help a caregiver:

Next time you’re cooking a meal, double the recipe and deliver the extra portions to your friend with reheating instructions. Don’t cook? How about sending a gift card for a favorite local eatery? Consider going in with a friend to purchase a gift certificate, and present it along with a “coupon” offering to provide respite care while she enjoys an hour or so of pampering at a spa. If they are a parent, make a play date with her kids. Perhaps you can pick them up from school for a movie and dinner, or how about a Friday or Saturday night slumber party with pizza, popcorn, and board games? Help around the house. Some ideas include shoveling snow, raking leaves, trimming, or mowing the lawn. Have you heard your friend mention any household “fix it” jobs that are screaming for attention? Maybe you and a few others can pitch in and hire a handyman service for an afternoon. Pick up a heartfelt greeting card. Write a personal note inside and put it in the mail.

Ref. TODAY, today.com, caregivers.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via thefamilycenter.org