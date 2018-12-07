Dr. Oz Show Today: Boxed DIY Hair-Dyes

Today, 12/07/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz investigates boxed hair-dye, a product that millions have used at home to color their own hair. These are an inexpensive way to color our gray and get the color we love. A national health alert about lead acetate found in some hair dyes caught Oz’s attention. Family physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle explains why a color additive found in certain hair dyes is harmful.

Dr. Caudle says lead acetate has been used in “progressive” hair dyes. These are the ones that change the color over time.

Grecian Formula is an example of these dyes, familiar from those 1980s TV commercials. “I think the gray’s going. Slowly. Gradually. And no one is noticing,” the ad said.

Something the ads don’t mention, however, is that both of those products contain lead acetate, a lead compound which the CDC lists as a possible carcinogen. The ingredient can be harmful, especially to children.

She says the FDA has concluded that lead acetate is no longer safe. Multiple brands have already done the right thing and removed this from their product. Remember: Brands have a year from the date of the rule to remove a harmful ingredient from their items.

On Oct. 30, 2018, The FDA on Tuesday lead acetate from hair coloring products, a move prompted by petitions from consumer watchdog groups. The agency’s final rule means lead is now banned in all cosmetic products. Hair dye was the last product in which it was still allowed. Lead acetate is already banned in the European Union and in Canada.

“In the nearly 40 years since lead acetate was initially approved as a color additive, our understanding of the hazards of lead exposure has evolved significantly,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, says in a statement. “We now know that the approved use of lead acetate in adult hair dyes no longer meets our safety standard.”

Guide to DIY Haircolor

1. Check the Label. Any product that contains lead acetate must contain a warning statement. Therefore, checking for that warning can be very beneficial. Review the product’s ingredient declaration found on the label to see if your hair dye contains lead.

2. Test on Your Skin. Family physician Dr. Jennifer Caudle suggests testing a small amount of dye on your skin before applying it to your hair. This way, you will be able to see if you have any chemical reactions. If your skin does react, you know that your hair dye is not safe to use.

3. Use Home Remedies. While chocolate hazelnut spread is most often found on toast, lots of people are now applying it to their hair. This ingredient is becoming a natural sensation, thanks to the lack of chemicals and array of health benefits. The brown pigment in the chocolate will add a rich vibrancy to your mane and nourish your strands at the same time. The other active ingredient, palm oil, helps smooth the hair, gives it a lovely shine and nourishes the scalp at the same time. You can even use the spread as a hair mask to add a glossy finish to your hair. Not a fan of chocolate or allergic to hazelnuts? You can try coffee, which not only stimulates circulation and promotes hair growth but can also deposit natural pigments.

4. Ask Your Hair Stylist. The next time you make a trip to your hair salon, ask your hair stylist if they know of any reputable chemical-free hair dyes. They might suggest colored powders and hair mascaras that can touch up your hair without all the unnecessary ingredients.

Photo courtesy of Bing via today.com