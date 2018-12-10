Why is It Harder to Sleep as We Age?

Have you noticed that the older you get, the harder it is to go to sleep and stay asleep? Insomnia is common among people who are 65 yrs. and older. They complain of frequently waking up after they finally go to sleep. Why is this?

What are some causes?

Gaining weight. As we age, our metabolism slows down. Sadly, we don’t think of this when we choose to eat snack/sugary foods and have stopped exercising as we did years ago. That extra padding is often associated with sleep disorders such as apnea. Johns Hopkins researchers found that losing belly fat could lead to better sleep. Sleep Apnea. So many people aren’t even aware of this condition that usually strikes men in their 40’s. This condition can be treated. If not, it can lead to serious health issues. Hormones. 61 percent report insomnia during menopause and post-menopause. If you’re tossing and turning, your doctor might be able to help. The shift in sleep could be due in part to a shifting ratio of hormones and that is treatable. Prostate Issues. As men age, their prostate gland often becomes enlarged. One common symptom of this condition, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, is an increased frequency of urination at night. Limiting fluid intake before heading to bed can help reduce the need to urinate during the night, and avoiding known diuretics such as caffeinated drinks and foods like chocolate can also help. Snoring. While snoring can occur at any stage of life, it is more common as we age. Loss of muscle tone in the throat, fat deposits around the neck, and a narrowing of the throat leave less room in the airway — hence the obnoxious nocturnal snorts. Losing weight will also help. The Heart. As we age, our heart muscle wears out — thus causing heart problems. There is a link between insomnia and chronic heart failure. Chest pain can make it difficult to relax, fall asleep, and stay asleep. And to make it worse, lying down can cause shortness of breath. Changes in the Circadian Rhythm. As we age, our ability to achieve deep sleep is limited. This is one reason why older people spend less time in bed. The circadian function decays with aging. Patterns in this rhythm change as we age making it harder to sleep. Gerd/Acid Reflux. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) causes sleep disturbance, but sleep deprivation also makes GERD worse. Doctors advise limiting food intake after 7 p.m. and sticking to a bland diet. Noise Issues. Since noise tends to disrupt sleep during the “light stage” of sleep and since seniors already have trouble reaching that “deep stage,” it’s no surprise you’re finding that noise is waking you before you have a chance to fall asleep, try a pair of noise-canceling plugs. Medications. We’re downing prescription drugs to live longer; however, each one has its own set of side effects. If you have, for example, an issue with your thyroid and your medicine levels haven’t been adjusted, you may find yourself staring at the ceiling instead of getting a good night’s rest. Limited Sunshine. Older folks often don’t get enough sunshine. This can cause a break in the circadian rhythm, thus preventing a good night’s sleep. If you’re confined to a bed or wheelchair or aren’t able to get the sunshine you need for other reasons, you might think about light therapy as a way to regulate your body’s internal sleep clock. Depression. As we age, certain brain functions may teeter. Our cognitive abilities diminish, which can affect the psychological and emotional well being of the elderly. Restless Leg Syndrome. The rates for restless leg syndrome, also known as Willis-Ekbom Disease, climb after people hit 50. This annoying condition feels as if you constantly have to move your legs and can become wearisome when trying to catch some shuteye. It’s thought the causes may be related to low iron levels and how iron affects dopamine levels in the brain. Doctors suggest limiting bright lights an hour before bed, taking warm baths, and drinking chamomile tea as possible drug-free options to help alleviate the symptoms. Loss of Thermoregulation. It gets harder to stay warm as we age. That’s because the body loses its ability to maintain and regulate its core temperature. Mattress. Aches and pains, especially joint pain, can cause sleep disturbances. As our bodies change, so should our mattresses. If you’re suffering from joint pain, arthritis or any type of tension and it’s disrupting your slumber, it may be time to consider getting a new mattress.

