Dr. Oz Show Today: Is Alkaline Water Better for You?

Today, 12/10/2018, Oz investigates all the hype about the trendy alkaline water that is flying off the shelves. Is this better for you than regular water? What is alkaline water? Oz investigates if there are any health benefits in this trendy drink and reveals the results of our first-ever water experiment: Is it more hydrating? Does it help with acid reflux?

The biggest claim is that the alkalinity regulates your pH levels, which many believe can prevent diseases, reduce inflammation, and lower your risk for heart conditions and obesity.

Oz tests alkaline water vs. regular water. Oz says alkaline water is a little higher on the PH scale, which ranges from 0-14. Water was a 7 and alkaline water was an 8-9. Oz says he cannot find a single study stating alkaline water neutralizes the body. Dr. Jennifer Caudle explains the body has its own sophisticated method of maintaining a pH balance so we really don’t need alkaline water to help it do its job. ‘

Did you know that water can be either naturally alkaline or artificially alkaline?

It’s true. Naturally, alkaline water has a chemical makeup that differs significantly from artificially alkaline water. More important, however, is the fact that artificially alkaline water causes side effects and should generally be avoided as a daily drinking water.

Artificially alkaline water only neutralizes acidity where it has direct contact, like the stomach and small intestine. When consumed daily, the small intestine, in particular, becomes overly alkaline and side effects begin to appear. Most common are erratic heart behavior, hypertension, nervousness/anxiety, urinary tract and bladder infections, and stabbing side pains.

Numerous individuals who were hospitalized for heart conditions that magically disappeared when they stopped drinking artificially alkaline or ionized water. Why would anyone ingest anything unnatural when natural alternatives are available at a comparable cost?

More severe side effects were observed in a clinical study involving rats. The study revealed injury to cardiac tissue (heart muscle) as a result of drinking ERW (Electrolyzed Reduced Water), or water created by ionizer machines (artificially alkaline water). In an age when heart disease is a leading killer, ionized water is simply not a smart choice.

Bottled water sold as alkaline water, which is subject to regulation by the Food and Drug Administration, might have nutrients added to it to achieve an alkaline pH. Because alkaline water has a higher pH level than does plain tap water, proponents say that it can neutralize acid in your bloodstream. Some say that alkaline water can help prevent disease, such as cancer and heart disease. However, more research is needed to verify these claims.

Some studies also suggest that alkaline water might help slow bone loss, but further investigation is needed to determine if this influences overall bone mineral density and if the benefit is maintained over the long term.

For excellent health, it is important to drink naturally alkaline water daily. Doing so supplies the body with the alkaline minerals it needs to buffer acid. While all of these minerals are not nutritionally available, they do buffer acid.

In nature, water flows down mountain streams and picks up alkaline minerals from rocks in the stream. Water systems that create naturally alkaline water work the same way. The water flows around a gravel bed to naturally pick up alkaline minerals. What’s the best way to determine if an alkaline water system creates alkalinity naturally or artificially? Naturally alkaline water systems are typically much larger than the artificial variety and they do not use electricity.

When you begin comparing water systems, you will find one that mimics natural processes to create a structured, naturally alkaline water direct from your tap. No electricity. No shortcuts. Just naturally perfect water that heals.

Ref. mayoclinic.org, aqualiv.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via bevnet.com