Dr. Oz Show Today: Slash Calories from Holiday Meals

Today, 12/12/2018, Dr. Oz discusses ways we can enjoy the holiday season’s delicious recipes with family while slashing some unneeded calories that may bring on extra pounds. While the holidays are full of festive activities and nonstop celebrations, they can also cause a lot of stress for those who are watching their weight. With the boozy parties, baked goods aplenty, and over-sized family dinners, (with leftovers offered at every turn), you might find yourself in disbelief when you’re reacquainted with your scale. But, if you arm yourself with the right tools and pay attention, you can walk away from the most wonderful time of year feeling equally wonderful inside and out.

Check out five clever ways to slash calories from your holiday meals and share the wealth with your loved ones. Happy Holidays!

Eat a plate of greens before you reach for the ham and potato latkes. Instead of getting a slice of every kind of pie or dessert, get one small slice and a side of fruit. Drink a big glass of water before you eat. This will help you distinguish between hunger and thirst and fill you up a bit before you eat. Savor your meal by eating slowly. Converse with those at the table and enjoy every bite. Don’t try to clean your plate if you are full. Stop eating when you know you have had enough. Watch your alcohol consumption. Every glass is full of calories. Don’t open another bottle just because someone new stops by. You will regret it the next day knowing you have to work off those calories while dealing with a hangover. If you are attending a holiday party where there will be heavy hors-d’oeuvres, eat something healthy like a salad or yogurt before you go to the party. Limit your plate to tiny bites of the healthiest foods there. Try to go for a brisk walk before and after attending a holiday party. This will make you more energized and the surge of energy will keep you looking fresh and healthy. You will burn a lot of calories doing this simple exercise. Don’t give in to peer pressure to try a bite of everything and drink too many drinks. Remember, your diet and blood sugar are in your control. Spend more time socializing than eating. Take a break in between eating or drinking. Substitute water with lemon in between drinks and get up and talk instead of going back to the food. Be a great guest or hostess and help clean-up. You will also burn calories doing this and feel you have contributed to everyone else having a great time.

Lastly, do not take home a plate full of calories. That plate will call your name during a late hour or the next day when you want to get back to your diet or healthy way of eating. Give all the left-over unhealthy foods away after your meal if you are the host/hostess. Enjoy the holidays but remember to be conscious of your decisions. You will be so proud of yourself if your New Year’s resolution is not losing weight next year.

Photo courtesy of Bing via blogthings.com