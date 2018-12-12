Teaching Your Children During Christmas About Giving

Christmas is the most celebrated season of the year. It’s when we give special presents to our family and friends and is an especially exciting time for children. Their eyes fill with wonder at the lights, sounds, and homey smells of the holidays. It’s a time when all their senses are aware of traditions and habits each family has. It is also a great time to teach children what Christmas means. We have compiled some ideas on how to teach your child at any age, Christmas is a time to give and not just to get. Let’s see how we can begin the tradition of giving for our children.

Send an extra snack with them to school.

At lunchtime, they can give it away to a random friend or stranger. When they get back home, find out how they shared the snack.

Encourage them to pass along compliments.

Share a kind word or two with a classmate—or even a teacher! The gift of appreciation and encouragement will go a long way to brighten someone’s day during the holiday season.

Take your kids with you.

If you’re sponsoring a family through your church or participating in a charity, let your kids be a part of the buying and delivery process. Make giving memories together!

Create coupons and hand them out to neighbors.

If your son or daughter babysits, walks neighborhood dogs or cuts grass, they can make some coupons to hand out in the neighborhood. Each coupon could be for one free chore.

Let them pick their favorite charity.

Encourage your kids to start saving money to give to their selected charity. If you give them a commission, or if they’re older and have a part-time job, they can start saving a small percentage to donate. One effective method for school-aged children is the popular Angel Tree ministry or similar outreach efforts sponsored by many churches and charitable organizations. A family sponsors a child of designated age and sex, buying gifts and clothing for delivery by the charity. Foodbanks are seeking items for food parcels, including – cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes/ pasta sauce, lentils, beans and pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, fruit juice, and milk.

Give away old toys.

Every year, as you prepare for the oncoming stockpile of toys and other plastic goods, take some time a few weeks before Christmas to clean out the old toys. Go through their rooms, search the toy closet, and pick the older stuff to send to Goodwill or another charitable organization. Make sure they’re a part of the cleaning process, too!

Bake cookies for neighbors.

Donate old toys to your favorite charity.

Send Christmas cards to military overseas.

Donate supplies to your local animal shelter.

Volunteer time at local charity/soup kitchen/church.

As Christmas approaches, it’s very easy for kids to get wrapped up in getting rather than giving. This gives you a hidden chance to expand an important lesson in their growth: generosity. Remind them when they are opening their own presents…they made another family/child happy this year by their giving.

Remember, you’re setting the example. So if your kids are seeing you with a giving spirit, then you’re already doing a lot!

Ref. daveramsey.com, bankaroo.com, organizedhome.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via eastgatebaptist.org