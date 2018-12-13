Dr. Oz Show Today: Healthy Breakfast Ideas to Kick-start Your Day

Today, 12/13/2018, on Dr. Oz, he talks about the importance of eating breakfast to get your metabolism going strong. The faster you burn calories, the more weight you will lose. The body needs fuel to run, just like a car. The important thing is to put good nutritious things into your system for it to work properly.

For so many of us, breakfast is often overlooked. Maybe it’s too much of a hassle, you don’t like typical breakfast foods, or for reasons unknown, you just don’t want to partake in what many believe is “the most important meal of the day.” Enter the delicious, nutritious, and easy recipes that are here to change your mind!

Eating breakfast is a helpful way to keep your energy up and prevent overeating later in the day. Check out these four simple recipes below to help you get your daily nutrients in the morning for optimal functioning throughout the day. If you still can’t board the breakfast train, these healthy meals also make for a tasty lunch or satisfying dinner.

1. Sweet Potato Toast

For all the savory food lovers out there, this recipe is for you. Simply slice up a sweet potato, toast it, and top with whatever you desire. This easy recipe can be ready in minutes!

2. Overnight Oats

Overnight oats have become very popular in recent years, and for a good reason. All you have to do is throw ingredients in a jar and stick them in the fridge overnight. In the morning, your breakfast will be ready to go. You can also prep these ahead of time to save time and be prepared for the whole week.

3. Banana Pancakes

Traditional pancakes are delicious but can be very high in calories. Enjoy the pleasures of pancakes without the guilt by swapping out the flour for oats and bananas.

4. Smoothies

Smoothies are a source of vitamins and they can be ready in minutes. Pick your favorite liquid, fruits, and veggies of choice, then blend!