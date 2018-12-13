Trying to Sleep with Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is one of the most common chronic pain conditions, affecting more than 5 million women and men in the United States. Fibromyalgia pain is different than the pain you may experience from a headache or sprained ankle, but it is just as real.

Getting a good night’s sleep is a critical part of managing daily pain and preventing flare-ups with fibromyalgia. But all that pain can also make it harder to fall asleep, and let’s not forget about fibro’s sinister symptom of insomnia.

You shouldn’t have to suffer from the consequences of little to no sleep. Here are tips for getting the snooze-time you absolutely need.

Avoid any type stimulants late in the day; coffee, chocolate, sodas, nicotine, etc. Sleep in a dark, cool, comfortable room. Studies have shown if you sleep in a cool room with warm blankets, you sleep better than a warmer environment. Avoid loud noise and lights that will keep you from resting comfortably. Try listening to soothing quieter music to fall asleep. Take a bath or shower before bed. This will help soothe and relax your muscles. Try asking your spouse or loved one to give you a gentle massage. Concentrate on the areas where you feel spasms. Try light stretching. Take deep breaths and even though it may hurt, you will be stretching out some of the painful areas. Try reading a good book. This will help you concentrate on something other than the pain and also help you to go to sleep by making your eyes heavy and tired. Take time off work if you need it. Functioning on three hours of sleep is almost worse than getting no sleep at all. If you’re really in an insomnia rut or pain flare-up, take a sick day and sleep when your body will finally let you.

While the exact cause of fibromyalgia is unknown, recent studies suggest that changes in the central nervous system—the brain, spinal cord, and nerves—may be responsible for fibromyalgia pain. Fibromyalgia is thought to be the result of overactive nerves. These nerves may be responsible for the chronic widespread pain and tenderness many

people feel.

Factors that could cause fibromyalgia

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES INFECTIONS FAMILY HISTORY TRAUMA A healthy diet consisting of anti-inflammatory foods, exercise, and avoiding stress will also help in keeping down the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Those who suffer from this debilitating pain should wear supportive shoes and take their medications daily.

Photo courtesy of Bing via livescience.com