According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 54 million Americans either have osteoporosis or are at risk for it due to low bone mass. ‘The main concern in osteoporosis is the increased risk of fractures,’ says Amy Laude, MD, a family physician with UT Physicians-Southwest. ‘Using the FRAX [Fracture Risk Assessment] tool you can calculate your own risk of having an osteoporosis-related fracture.’ Some factors that increase your risk include a slender body frame, a family history of osteoporosis, and ethnicity since Caucasian and Asian cultures have a higher risk for osteoporosis. The CDC says a family history of the disease may lead to earlier screening.

Watch out for the silent signs of osteoporosis

You suddenly getting shorter. You are losing teeth. Your posture is slumping. You have a close relative with osteoporosis. You have been diagnosed with low bone density.

Ways to fight osteoporosis

Calcium. Approximately 99.5 percent of the body’s calcium supply is stored in bone. When more calcium is needed, the bone is called upon to release some of its supply—if it is not adequately restored, bone becomes brittle. The NOF recommends women and men get 1,000 mg of elemental calcium a day during midlife. The need rises to 1,200 daily after age 50 in women and after age 70 in men. Low-fat and skim milk, nonfat yogurt, and reduced-fat cheeses (except cottage cheese) are healthy sources of the calcium you need to build strong bones. Eat leafy greens, such as broccoli and kale, as well as cooked turnip greens, dried figs, orange or fruit juice with added calcium, and oranges. Canned sardines and salmon, eaten with their bones, are also rich in calcium. Vitamin D. Good sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, egg yolks, and milk fortified with vitamin D. Take supplements as well with Calcium and Vitamin D. Get outside and absorb Vitamin D naturally with at least 15 min. a day of sunshine. Soy. Substitute soy flour for wheat, eat soy nuts, and tofu. Prunes have several nutrients that benefit bones, such as vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium. Onions are great bone boosters. Limit caffeine and salt. Caffeine and salt cause more calcium in the urine loss which causes more bone loss. Alcohol also causes bone density when over-used. Get screened, measured, and keep your doctor’s appointments. Depression has also been linked to bone loss. Estrogen is also associated with preventing bone loss. Exercise. A study from Brigham Young University found that exercises involve jumping improved bone mineral density in premenopausal women. But only do them if your bones are already in good shape, to begin with. Swim, bike, walk, and stay active. Lose any extra weight and get enough sleep.

Osteoporosis is defined as thinning of the bones with reduction in bone mass due to depletion of calcium and bone protein. Osteoporosis predisposes a person to fractures, which are often slow to heal and heal poorly.

