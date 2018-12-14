Dr. Oz Show Today: Are you buying fake cosmetics?

Today, 12/14/2018, Dr. Oz covers the (billions of dollars) business of the counterfeit beauty industry and how easy it is to become a victim. More and more people are buying beauty products online because of the convenience and affordability, but do you know what you are really getting? Have you ever purchased a bottle of your favorite shampoo from the comfort of your couch? You’re not alone. The internet has caused online sales of beauty products and skincare items to skyrocket. The convenience and affordable prices can be very tempting but you may want to pause before you click “add to cart.”

Ingredients found in counterfeit beauty products

Cyanide and human urine were found in fake perfume.

Arsenic, mercury, and lead were found in eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss, and foundation.

Rat droppings and horse urine were discovered in some of the items analyzed by the UK.

Glue.

With counterfeit products hitting the market, you may not be buying what you think you are; in fact, some of these online goods can even be hazardous to your health. Lara Miller from the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition has the tips you need to know so you can protect yourself.

How to avoid buying counterfeit products

Always buy from the reputable retailer.

Never buy products from street vendors, flea markets, online, and discounted stores (some cheaper clothing stores carry harmful products.)

Never buy online from a seller other than the patented manufacturer-(Amazon and Ebay have sold a lot of counterfeit skin, beauty, and perfume items.)

A missing seal.

Obscure packaging that doesn’t look right. When ordering a beauty product, ask yourself these questions: Is it sold without packaging? Is it in a package that is low quality with blurry logos, images, or text? When you receive your order, compare the bottle with real customer photos that are on the company’s site.

Steeply discounted pricing. Huge discounts on popular, expensive, or even sold out items is a red flag. If a product does not usually have discounts, it is probably best you stay clear of it.

Expired product.

Ingredients that have been banned by the FDA.

When you first open the bottle, smell it and pay close attention to its consistency and color. If you notice skin irritation, stop using the product immediately and see a doctor if it does not clear up.

Write a Review

If you do receive a fake product, take a few moments to write a customer review or submit a complaint. Online companies take feedback seriously and use information from reviews and complaints to help them weed out criminals trying to pass as legitimate sellers.

What lies beneath the packaging will make you run from flea markets, online sellers, and even some retail outlets. Bottom line, you could be poisoning your body by trying to save a few bucks.

Photo courtesy of Bing via gymbuddynow.com