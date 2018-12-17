The History Behind the Oldest Christmas Carol

Starting in November, Christmas songs are on the airways ringing in the Christmas season. While shopping, we have grown accustomed to hearing the playlist consisting of George Michael’s “Last Christmas,” Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and the most famous of all, Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” Have you ever wondered what the oldest familiar Christian Christmas song happens to be?

The original four verses of the hymn were extended to a total of eight, and these have been translated into many languages. The English translation of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” by the English Catholic priest Frederick Oakeley, written in 1841, is widespread in most English-speaking countries. The present harmonization is from the English Hymnal (1906).

An original manuscript of the oldest known version, dating from 1751, is held by Stonyhurst College in Lancashire.

This carol is generally attributed to John Wade, a British exile living in France after fleeing the Jacobean rebellion. He earned a living by teaching music and copying plainchant and hymn manuscripts for private use. Around 1741 Wade put the Latin text of “Adeste Fideles” to music and later included it in his 1751 publication of Cantus Diversi .

Oakeley was ordained into the Church of England in 1828, switching to Roman Catholicism in 1845. He was appointed canon at Westminster Cathedral in 1852 and for many years he worked among the poor of Westminster. Small of stature, lame and short-sighted he did not look like a charismatic person, but his writings, charm, and personality meant he exercised a wide influence.

“O Come All Ye Faithful” is reputed to be the favorite Christmas carol of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and in its original form of “Adeste Fideles,” President Thomas Jefferson.

In performance, verses are often omitted – either because the hymn is too long in its entirety or because the words are unsuitable for the day on which they are sung. For example, the eighth anonymous verse is only sung on Epiphany, if at all; while the last verse of the original is normally reserved for Christmas Midnight Mass, Mass at Dawn or Mass during the Day.

In the United Kingdom and the United States, it is often sung today in an arrangement by Sir David Willcocks, which was originally published in 1961 by Oxford University Press in the first book in the Carols for Choirs series. This arrangement makes use of the basic harmonization from The English Hymnal but adds a soprano descant in verse six (verse three in the original) with its harmonized organ accompaniment, and a last verse harmonization in verse seven (verse four in the original), which is sung in unison.

This carol has served as the penultimate hymn sung at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, after the last lesson from Chapter 1 of the Gospel of John.

