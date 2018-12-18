These signs may show you aren’t getting enough water

This is a fast-paced society that we live in. We are looking at the clock at work while hustling to get everything done before we head out to the gym or to run more errands. Seldom, do we think about being thirsty. Whenever we are, we just drink whatever is in front of us. Lunch consists of grabbing a sandwich on some days when we are multi-tasking. What is happening to our bodies when the largest component of our anatomy is depleted…water? Let’s see some signs our bodies are telling us that it is on low-drive and is barely keeping up?

The color of your pee. Our urine speaks volumes about our hydration levels, especially given the fact that it reflects how well water is filtered through our bodies. Generally speaking, bright or dark yellow pee indicates that your kidneys are working overtime. Clear urine means you’re doing a good job at keeping your thirst adequately quenched. You have a dry mouth-there isn’t enough saliva in the mouth to keep it wet and healthy. Keep a glass or bottle of water near you all day and sip on it. You feel worn down. Research suggests that one of the best ways to combat fatigue is to increase your fluids. But don’t just turn to any beverage to do the trick. Since water activates the metabolism, which in turn produces a positive impact on energy levels, be sure to line your fridge with jugs of water instead. Your skin is dull and not vibrant. The common signs of dehydrated skin include irritation, roughness, and flaking. Grab a bottle of water. Extra sips of water will visibly begin to show through the beauty of your skin. Muscles cramps. The true cause of muscle cramps is often water and electrolyte depletion. To treat this issue, leave a glass of water by your bedside to ensure that you get at least a cup of H2O in your system every morning and night.

Remember, stopping by the water fountain and getting a few sips a day is not enough.

Water is considered to be the source of life .

. Water is a vital body fluid which is essential for regulating the processes such as digestion, transport of nutrients and excretion.

which is essential for regulating the processes such as digestion, transport of nutrients and excretion. Water dissolves ionic and large number of polar organic compounds.

Most people need about half of an ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. Active individuals need much more — as much as two- thirds of an ounce per pound of body weight due to the increased muscle use and the amount lost through perspiration.

Soft drinks actually cause dehydration.

Drink a glass of water every morning before starting your day and every night before bedtime.

