Dr. Oz Show Today: Protecting Yourself from Fake Cops

Today, 12/18/2018, Dr. Oz discusses a disturbing topic to make us all aware of the dangers of being approached by someone who is posing as a police officer. Cons wearing phony police uniforms are pulling over drivers and assaulting innocent people. We have read stories of women being stopped late at night by a flashing light only to be raped or killed. There have been reports of some posing as police breaking into homes. We see the uniform, we even see the badge. Jeff Rossen, NBC correspondent, tells us what is legal to do in order to ensure our safety when we question if someone is really who they appear to be. Jeff Rossen dressed up as a cop and asked for personal information. Person after person gave him all their id’s and no questions were asked, except for one woman who asked for “his” ids.

How do the impostors do this?

Over 10,000 police uniforms were bought online last year. Impersonators often buy uniforms, badges, utility belts, and vehicle accessories (e.g., lights and decals).

Police impersonators are often looking for anyone who seems exposed and easily fooled. This means that younger people, as well as the elderly, are most at risk to be victimized by police impersonators. With that said, criminals often commit crimes of opportunity, meaning they may impersonate a police officer in order to commit another crime against anyone that presents an easy target in the moment.

Three things you need to know to spot a police impostor:

Every cop should have a name badge with an id on them. While an impersonator may be able to fake a badge, it is much more difficult to fake a photo ID and police identification card. If the person cannot show you these things, they may be impersonating an officer. Every cop has patches that say the department and city they work for. Every cop should have a government id as well.

When a police officer comes to your door, they are usually required to knock and announce their presence. In addition to knocking, police are supposed to state their purpose for being there and announce that they are officers of the law.

Impersonators may or may not know about these rules, and therefore an impersonator may not knock and announce themselves as an officer. If someone in a police uniform knocks on your door and does not state their purpose for being there, do not open the door. Ask the person outside to describe the purpose of their visit, and start a dialogue without opening the door. If it is a real officer, they should have no problem explaining their visit and having a conversation through the door until you can verify their identity. If the person at your door is an impersonator, once you open the door, the barrier between yourself and the impersonator will be gone. Once this happens, the impersonator can get inside where they may want to commit a crime. Look at the person’s uniform. While talking to the person through the door, examine the uniform they are wearing. The clothes themselves should be clean and unwrinkled. Uniforms with stains and uniforms that do not fit properly are good indications of a fake. Also, look for a hat, which is a requirement for police officers in many, but not all, areas.

The uniform will always include a badge, name tag, and service tags. The badge will be made out of metal and will never be plastic or flimsy. Service tags indicate the years of service an officer has had on the force.

Look for a utility belt with all of the tools of the trade. These tools include a flashlight, firearm, handcuffs, taser, bullet magazines, and pepper spray. The utility belt itself is usually made of woven leather.

All officers will carry a radio, so be sure the person you see has one.

Try to identify the officer’s citation pad.

If you have any doubt after examining and speaking with the officer, call the police. Dispatchers will know whether an officer has been sent to your home and if they are currently there. The dispatcher will send out a real officer if there is any doubt as to what is unfolding.

Dispatchers will know whether an officer has been sent to your home and if they are currently there. The dispatcher will send out a real officer if there is any doubt as to what is unfolding. This verification process is easy and pain-free for the officer, so they should be happy to let you make the phone call. If anyone asks that you not call the police, they may be impersonating an officer.

While you are driving, understand where you are. This includes what city you are in, what road you are driving on, and what direction you are going. If you get pulled over by a vehicle that looks like a police vehicle, you can use the information about your location throughout the rest of your interaction.

If you have to call the police, knowing where you are located will help you explain the situation to the dispatcher.

If you are looking at the person’s vehicle, knowing where you are will help you identify the markings on the vehicle in order to ensure they match your location. For example, if you get pulled over in Los Angeles, you want to make sure you aren’t being pulled over by a New York police car.

