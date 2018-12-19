Penny Marshall Leaves a Legacy of “Being True to Yourself”

Penny Marshall, famed actor, director, and producer, died of complications of diabetes at her home in California on Dec. 18. She was 75. Penny became beloved from her work on “Laverne & Shirley.” She later became a respected director, leading films such as “Big” and “A League of Their Own.”

Carole Penny Marshall was the daughter of Marjorie Marshall, a tap dance teacher, and Tony Marshall, a film director and producer. Her parents’ background in entertainment, along with her brother, Garry Marshall’s, background as a comedy writer and her sister’s background as a casting director and producer, gave rise to Marshall’s career in the industry.

She came to notice in the 1970s for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the television sitcom Laverne & Shirley, receiving three nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her portrayal.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement. “Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.”

Although her mother ran a dance school where Marshall herself taught tap, and her father directed industrial films, and her brother Garry Marshall wrote for the sitcoms of Lucille Ball, Danny Thomas, and Dick Van Dyke before developing “The Odd Couple” and creating “Happy Days” — and though she was named Carole Penny Marshall for Carole Lombard — by her own account, she walked in sideways to acting.

Penny attributes her brother, Garry to “giving her a life” in the industry.

Laverne and Shirley were born as guest characters on “Happy Days,” 1950s-style wild girls on a double date with Fonzie (Henry Winkler) and Richie (Ron Howard). The two stooges, Michael McKean’s Lenny and David L. Lander’s Squiggy were Laverne and Shirley’s funny friends. Popular with viewers, they returned for several more episodes before being spun off into their own series, Marshall’s first and only starring role. Bottle-cappers in a Milwaukee brewery, living in a basement apartment, the roommates, who were somewhat improper by “Happy Days” standards, were recast to make them more family-friendly: “We were the slutty girls who became virgins,” as Marshall put it, though it seems clear that Laverne, in a way that the series never designed to make explicit, was, within unexpressed limits, sexually forward. (“A little boy crazy,” Marshall called her.) Marshall also had a minor role in the 1979 comedy 1941, directed by Steven Spielberg, and she did a cameo as a director in the 1995 movie adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s Hollywood satire Get Shorty! After A League of Their Own, Marshall directed Renaissance Man (1994), toplined by Danny DeVito and featuring Mark Wahlberg in his feature debut; The Preacher’s Wife (1996), with Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston in what she once called “the first black Christmas movie”; and Riding in Cars With Boys (2001). More recently, Marshall directed a couple of episodes of Showtime’s United States of Tara and appeared on IFC’s Portlandia (series star Fred Armisen hilariously impersonated her to promote her sassy 2012 memoir, My Mother Was Nuts) and the Fox sitcom Mulaney. Marshall was one of Hollywood’s most fervent Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers fans. She regularly was seen court-side at the Forum, the Sports Arena with her trademark tinted glasses perched precariously on her nose. Marshall always found a way to make you laugh. She commented, “My greatest talent is being depressed.” She often said, “Don’t be neurotic!” She would remark how she stopped acting because she wasn’t pretty and then laugh. What a wonderful woman who taught us to love who we are, always major on “your” talent, and to be true to who you are.

Ref. MSN/wonderwall, wikipedia, latimes, hollywoodreporter

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest