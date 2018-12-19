Dr. Oz Show Today: Alcohol and the Holidays

Today, 12/19/2018, Dr. Oz discusses alcohol which is usually present at most holiday parties. If you partake, there is a lot of advice he shares for calories, alcohol content, and even the types of alcohol that can actually be a little healthy. Yes, I said healthy. That is if you drink in moderation.

He gives these reasons to switch to craft beer.

Craft beer tastes great and is honesty in a bottle. Contains the best ingredients possible. your local brewery uses higher quality, fresher, and sometimes even locally-grown or organic ingredients. Craft beer is healthy. It contains probiotics and contains more protein and vitamin B and the antioxidant makeup of beer, though different from wine, is equivalent. It is also a rich source of silicon and new research points to hops as a possible guard against cognitive decline. You drink less because it is so satisfying. You spend less. It goes hand-in-hand with great foods.

Comparison Chart-are you really saving calories?

Light Beer: 12 fl. oz contains 110 calories Usually 2-3% alcohol (will depend on brand) costs less.

Regular Beer: 12 fl. oz contains 150 calories Usually 5% alcohol (will depend on brand) costs more.

Why you should drink red wine.

Red wine may help your heart. Antioxidants, specifically the polyphenol resveratrol found in wine can assist in lowering LDL cholesterol, which is the bad cholesterol you don’t want a lot of in your body. According to Mayo Clinic, studies have found that resveratrol may even help to reduce inflammation in the body and therefore your risk of heart disease. Drinking any type of alcohol in moderation has been shown to also help with insulin sensitivity and aid in preventing blood clots.

Mixed Drinks.

The number of calories in mixed drinks depends on several things, including the amount and proof of the alcohol; the mixers; and the size of the drink. It’s the mixers, syrups, and sodas that really get people into calorie trouble because most drinks start with 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits that only have around 96 calories, but mixologists can easily turn that into a drink with hundreds of calories.

Remedies for a hangover.

Take a shot of pickle juice. Before you head out to a bar or party, eat lots of healthy carbs. Don’t mix alcohol with carbonated drinks. Take acetaminophen in the am if you have a headache. Eat an asparagus omelet the next morning. Drink lots of water to re-hydrate your body. Say no to caffeine. Coffee will dehydrate you even more. Replace electrolytes with sports drinks and milk.

Photo courtesy of Bing via easyhealthoptions.com