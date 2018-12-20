Top Home Trends for 2019

Are you thinking of a remodel to increase the value of your home or maybe just for your enjoyment? Every few years, colors and styles change and the way to make your home a modern haven usually involves updates. The top design pages released a list of the top trends coming in 2019 that you will find in most new homes and modernize your own.

Going green. Throughout the entirety of the home, natural, recycled and materials obtained from sustainable sources will be big in 2019. Options like cork, bamboo, reclaimed wood, and engineered wood are proving to be popular choices. Cork, for instance, is non-toxic and taken from the bark of the cork oak tree. “These trees grow along the border of the Mediterranean Sea. Natural wood. Crisp and clean white kitchens have been the trend over the last several years, but they’re slowly giving way to a more natural look. Natural, light wood surfaces give kitchens a more relaxed feel. And if you like Scandinavian interiors, you’re in luck. Natural wood will take a cultural cue from them Curves. Instead of straight lines and angular pieces, curves will grace many of 2019’s furniture pieces, giving them a rounder, softer shape. But this doesn’t go for just comfy love seats, armchairs, and sofas. Curves will be a design feature for mirrors and frames, too. Sage green. The ultimate leader of color trends, Pantone, introduced a vibrant green color, appropriately named “Greenery” back in 2017. But this color will be sticking around well into 2019. Plants. Plants have the power to transform just about any living space. Depending on the plant, the room can become an elegant, welcoming, relaxing and even friendly place. Stand-out ceilings. 2019 ceilings will make you want to look up. That’s because ceilings will be statement pieces all on their own. It’s a fun way to make the room super interesting without having to look at dizzying walls covered in busy designs. Gallery walls and framed prints will take a back seat to wall hangings. Wall hangings aren’t particularly new, but the trend for 2019 will be geometric color block hangings. Earthy colors. It comes as no surprise that earthy colors will dominate 2019 home decor. After all, earth colors are consistent with four other decor predictions: natural wood, plants, and sage green. Expect to see warm beige shades, various green hues and more. Terrazzo walls. Just as statements moved from the wall to the ceilings, a popular 1980s floor covering is moving from the ground to the wall. Back in the 80s, terrazzo was a cement flooring filled in with a mix of random bits of debris. Matte black. Sage green isn’t the only color trend coming up. According to the World’s Global Style Network (WGSN), matte black is set to be 2019’s “it” color. Mosaics. In 2019, a variety of shapes including subway tiles, small squares, herringbone, chevron and more will be seen everywhere. “Many are opting for using the same white marble tile throughout the bathroom, but mixing up the shapes on the floors, walls and shower area,” notes flooring expert Debbie Gartner. Artisanal fixtures. Artisanal fixtures are a good way to personalize a home without being a dramatic statement and interior designers are betting to see more of them in homes.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/handyman.com, zerxa.com.

Photo courtesy of Bing via marekwaldwaldrorf.com