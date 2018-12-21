Dr. Oz Show Today: Are You at Risk for a Holiday Heart Attack?

Today, 12/21/2018, Dr. talks about a common health problem that occurs at high rates during the holidays, especially Christmas Eve thru New Years. It’s the most wonderful time of the year but for many, the stress and over-indulgence during the holidays can lead to heart attacks. Oz breaks down the triggers for the rates being so high during the season, so you can stay safe.

Why Heart Attacks Happen More Frequently During Winter Months

Researchers found that the frequency of heart attacks was greater when the air temperature and atmospheric pressure were lower, wind speeds were higher, and durations of sunshine were shorter. Temperature appeared to play the greatest role in influencing the risk of heart attack. Frigid temperatures can increase the risk of blood clots and heighten blood pressure by contracting blood vessels, leading to an increased likelihood of a heart attack. The holidays can bring on stress that can raise blood pressure if not under control. Richer foods in our diets can raise our blood sugar and also cholesterol. Overindulgence in alcohol leads to many deaths.

How to Avoid a Heart-Attack During the Holidays

Keeping your heart rate up by doing jumping jacks and taking breaks while doing chores outside. Many heart attacks happen while people are shoveling snow and the overexertion that their body is not accustomed to doing. Watch what you eat! Do not overindulge just because it’s the holidays. Your body has to process all that fat and calories. Watch your intake of alcohol and do not drive if you have had too many! Enjoy the holidays and don’t overspend or overwork yourself into a frenzy. It’s ok to say “no” to invitations and to any gathering that will make you feel it is more than you can do. Go for a walk each day just to get your heart rate up and to unwind. Meditate. Get organized before the events begin and get plenty of sleep. Take time for yourself!

