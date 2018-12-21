Mary Poppins Returns to Theaters

The original Mary Poppins film was released in 1964 but, 54 years later, she’s flying back to London in the shape of Emily Blunt.

Julie Andrews stars as the title character in 1964’s “Mary Poppins.” She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for her work as “The Perfect Nanny,” which includes singing the ballad “Stay Awake” to help the Banks children fall asleep.

“Mary Poppins” cleaned up during the 1965 Academy Awards. In addition to Julie Andrews’ Oscar for best actress, the film won the awards for best editing, best special visual effects, best original song for “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and best original score. It also earned nominations for best picture, best director, best-adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best art decoration-set decoration for a film in color, best costume design for a film in color, best sound, and best-adapted music. As for the Golden Globes, in addition to Julie’s win for best actress, the film earned nominations for best comedy or musical film, best actor in a comedy or musical for Dick Van Dyke and best original score. It also won two Grammys: best original score for a movie or TV show and best recording for children.

Emily Blunt takes over the title role from Julie Andrews in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.” So far, she’s earned a Golden Globe nomination, a SAG Award nomination and two Critics’ Choice Award nominations for her work in the film, which includes singing a ballad of her own — “The Place Where Lost Things Go” — to help the new generation of Banks children fall asleep.

Disney remarked on the new version we will see in Depression-era London. Set two decades after the original, in the new story, our beloved Michael (played by Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Montimer) are all grown up with children of their own, and after Michael suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins re-enters their lives. She helps the children, who are played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson, rediscover the joy and wonder that is missing in their lives.

Oscar nominations won’t be announced until January 2019 — but the movie has already racked up a slew of major nominations, including four Golden Globes (best lead actress in a comedy or musical film for Emily, best lead actor in a comedy or musical film for Lin-Manuel Miranda, best original score and best comedy or musical film), nine Critics’ Choice Awards (best picture, best actress, best actress in a comedy, best production design, best costume design, best visual effects, best song for “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” best song for for “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” and best score), the SAG Award for best lead actress and four Annie Awards, which honor animated films.

Blunt will be supported by Lin Manuel-Miranda as Jack, Meryl Streep as Poppin’s eccentric cousin Topsy, Colin Firth as banker William Weatherall Wilkins, and Julie Walters as the Banks housekeeper.

Mary Poppins opens in theaters today.

Photo courtesy of Bing via celebsnow.co.uk