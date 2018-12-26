Inspiring Real-Life Christmas Miracles of 2018

Every year during the Christmas season, many turn to the Hallmark Channel to watch heartwarming stories of miracles at Christmas. We also witness real-life stories that seem to be answers to many’s prayers and needs that seemingly come out of nowhere. This year is no exception when it comes to an array of blessings that came to many.

20 Christmas Days ago , a mother and father rushed their daughter to Nyack Hospital, hours from death, the prognosis grim. After hours of surgery, the next day, the 7-year-old was talking and laughing as if nothing had happened. The family calls it a Christmas miracle. Diane Dinsmore knew something was wrong with her 7-year-old daughter, Kerri, on that morning. “By Christmas morning, we knew something was terribly wrong, so we brought her down to her pediatrician, Dr. Jacob Boris, in Orangeburg,” Diane says. They got to Nyack by 8 a.m. and Kerri was admitted to the pediatric floor, where a nurse noticed her vital signs flagging. A CAT scan showed a large mass on Kerri’s brain and there was a big hemorrhage, bleeding in the area of the cerebellum, due to the rupture of a tangle of blood vessels, a type of vascular malformation. But that’s not the way surgeons found Kerri Dinsmore the next day. She woke up almost like nothing happened.

Erica in San Antonio. Erica received a cancer diagnosis then had to have a splenectomy. Her health left her unable to work. While the family had a home, they lived without furniture for months after Erica fled an abusive relationship. The family received beds, as well as Christmas decorations and presents from The Carlson Law Firm.

Amy in Austin. Amy nominated her kids for A Carlson Christmas Miracle. After her husband suffered a stroke, Amy was unsure of how they would make Christmas happen for their children. The Carlson Law Firm decided to step in and get the children everything on their Christmas wish. Further, we covered the family's rent for the month of January to give them a financial head start in the coming year.

Mary in Lubbock. Mary takes care of four of her grandchildren on a limited income. For the last few months, the family has lived without heat and been unable to cook after the gas company discovered a leak and shut the gas off. Mary did not ask the firm to cover the gas line repair but instead wanted to give her grandchildren Christmas dinner. Rather than provide one warm meal, we decided to pay for the gas line repairs that will allow her to cook dinner every night and heat their home as Lubbock temperatures continue to plummet through the winter. Additionally, we purchased everything on her grandchildren's Christmas list.

Laura Alvarez De Ruiz, her husband, and three children found themselves homeless just a week before Christmas their future was uncertain. De Ruiz and her family filled one of six apartments at 3546 Spruce Avenue until December 17. That was when they had to vacate their home after the landlord failed to provide safe housing for residents and the City of South Lake Tahoe shut it down. A family of five, one week until Christmas and forced to find housing in an already depleted rental market. That is when the community stepped in and helped the family. On Sunday, December 16, families to be displaced from the apartments were visited by Santas from the Heavenly Village Breakfast with Santa and given warm clothing and gifts. Affected families were also given a week of free lodging at the Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe. Permanent housing was still on their "Wish List" but Santa's gift giving was not yet completed. This Christmas, Laura and her family are in a new apartment on Pasadena Avenue in the Al Tahoe neighborhood.

“Mami, the miracle was realized,” said Laura’s young daughter from the comfort of their new home.

Ref. lohud.com, marketwatch.com, southtahoenow.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via bigidearesource.com