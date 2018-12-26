Dr. Oz Show: New Keto Diet Recipes

Today, 12/26/2018, we share with you some of Dr. Oz’s new recipes when following the popular “Keto diet.” It’s not a diet you pay for, it’s a high-fat, low-carb diet that puts your body into ketosis and burns fat. When you consume a low-carb diet, your body is so depleted of carbs that your liver turns stored fat into fuel that your body can use for energy.

Luckily for keto dieters, you don’t have to stop drinking coffee if you’re following this eating plan. Suzanne Ryan’s coffee recipe is an amazing way to start your day. Her drink is super easy to make and still tastes great without a surplus of sugar.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups brewed coffee, hot

2 tbsp heavy whipping cream or 2 tbsp of unsalted butter

1 tbsp MCT oil

1 or 2 drops of vanilla extract (optional)

Stevia or other keto-friendly sweeteners of choice, to taste (optional)

Directions

Pour hot coffee into a mug. Add the cream or unsalted butter, MCT oil, vanilla (if using), and sweetener (if using). Stir well. For a frothier drink, use a milk frother. Then serve.

There’s no better way to start a Saturday morning than with a crispy piece of avocado toast. But when your bread has started to mold or you’re trying to cut back on your carb intake, turn to this inside-out avocado toast recipe inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

Ingredients 1 avocado

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Choice of spices and toppings

Directions

1. Toast store-bought breadcrumbs with oil in a pan. 2. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs inside each avocado half. 3. Season with your choices of spices, like red chili flakes and sea salt, and layer on your favorite toppings, like a fried egg, sliced tomatoes, or fresh mozzarella. If you are craving a healthy yet juicy burger, Suzanne Ryan’s lettuce wraps are the perfect meal for you. Even though this burger does not have any buns, it is still packed with tons of flavor and healthy fats and remains a safe choice for keto dieters. Ingredients 1 lb ground beef

2 tsp garlic powder

salt and pepper

4 slices of cheddar cheese

1 tbsp unsalted butter 1 medium avocado, sliced

1 small tomato, cut into 4 slices

1/2 small yellow onion, sliced

4 butter lettuce leaves, for serving (optional) Directions 1. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. 2. In a bowl, combine ground beef and garlic powder. Season generously with salt and pepper and mix well. Use your hands to form the mixture into four 1/2-inch patties. 3. Grill patties for 3 to 4 minutes on each side for medium-done burgers, flipping once. After flipping the patties, top each patty with a slice of cheese and allow to melt while the other side cooks. 4. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. 5. Place the burgers on a plate and top each burger with a slice of tomato, onion slices, and avocado slices. Season to taste with salt and butter. Eat as is or enjoy wrapped in a butter lettuce leaf.

Today’s show was previously aired in November. To read the recap, click here: http://www.current-movie-reviews.com/50529/dr-oz-show-today-the-ultimate-keto-diet/.

Photo courtesy of Bing via antranik.org