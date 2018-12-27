Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Tie the Knot

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married after nine years of dating off and on, the Disney Channel alum confirmed on Wednesday, December 26. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony attended by family members on Sunday. Surfer Conrad Carr posted clips on Instagram Stories of the couple cutting a cake at their Nashville home and standing near photos of balloons that read “Mr. & Mrs.”

Cyrus, 26, posted several black-and-white pictures of herself and Hemsworth, 28, hugging on Instagram, as well as a selfie of them kissing. “10 years later …..” she captioned one of the photos.

The former Hannah Montana star wore a floor-length white dress, while the Isn’t It Romantic actor donned a tuxedo, as they stood in front of a fireplace adorned with flowers.

“This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….” Cyrus wrote in another caption. She added, “12.23.18,” alongside the third pic.

The bride and groom met in 2009 on the set of their romantic drama The Last Song and made their public debut as a couple the following year. “She makes me really happy,” Liam told Details magazine in 2012. “When you start, you want to be professional, but when you’re filming those scenes with someone [in The Last Song] and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.” The Aussie actor proposed to Miley with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane ring in June 2012, after which the Hannah Montana alum said she felt like “all my dreams are coming true.”

The singer shared a video on Twitter of her dancing to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson‘s song “Uptown Funk” as she shimmied and sang along in her stunning Vivienne Westwood dress. She flipped her hair and coordinated her moves to the lyrics in the song. Towards the end of her video, her new hubby Liam Hemsworth took a breather from filming just her and made a cameo while busting out his moves in front of the camera.

Their home was filled with a mixture of wedding and Christmas decorations. One archway was covered in a colorful balloon canopy and a giant Christmas tree took up much of the background. The tree was covered in bright ornaments and lights.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 23.

