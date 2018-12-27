Dr. Oz Show: Jump-Start Your New Year’s Diet

Today, 12/27/2018, we share with you a way to slim down and achieve your goals. Did you pack on a few pounds or have the carbs got you feeling bloated? Oz gives us a way to slim down for the new year. Looking to jump-start your diet? The secret to rapid weight-loss success is to drop the water weight. Follow this one-week plan from core expert and fitness trainer Chris Powell to curb your processed carb intake and cut back on excess sugar and salt, the three nutrients responsible for belly fat.
Print out this info-graphic and keep it on your kitchen refrigerator so you’ll know exactly what to prepare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even for your midday snack!
The diet is a plant-based diet and nutritional reset that will help you eat your way to weight loss. It’s designed to put an end to cravings, improve your metabolism, and heal your digestive tract all while keeping you full and satisfied.
All you need to do is make a few simple tweaks to your diet and incorporate bone broth, “slim-gestion” foods like non-starchy veggies, and other belly-blasting foods to be on your way towards a slimmer, flatter mid-section. Give this diet a try over the next week to not only transform how you look and feel but to heal your gut and digestive system at the same time.
Ways to help lose weight
- Chew your food slowly.
- Portion control. Eat smaller amounts and do not go back for more after you feel full.
- Make sure you get 7-8 hrs. of sleep every night.
- Do not keep junk foods at home.
- Increase the number of steps you take every day.
- No late night snacking. Stop all meals or snacks after 7 p.m.
- Think natural foods when ordering or preparing your meals.
