Dr. Oz Show: The Benefits of Taking a Bath

The society we live in is a shower society because it seems to be the fastest way to cleanse and to wake up. But, what are we missing by not using our tubs anymore, which is not seen in a lot of new homes. Remember, when your mom put all three of you in the tub to soak and how much fun it was as a child? Well, Dr. Oz seems to think we need to get those bubbles back out and not only bathe but to heal. Yes, heal our bodies. Self-care is very important. It helps us to achieve balance in our lives, manage stress, and helps us to achieve the best version of ourselves. Let’s see what he is talking about.

Did you know that taking a bath in Epsom salts recharges your body and mind?

Baths [by nature] are soothing for the body and mind. Epsom salts and essential oil baths actually bring as much soothing to your body and mind as a massage. Dr. Taz Bhatia, an integrative health expert, emphasizes the importance of self-care. Plus, she shares her bedtime routine which involves soaking in a bath filled with Dr. Teal’s Epsom salts with lavender. Fill your tub with warm water before bedtime. Add 2 cups of the Epsom salts. Soak for at least 20 minutes, 2 times a week. You will literally feel the stress leaving your body and have a better nights sleep. A bath also reminds you how to breathe. You can use this time to take deep breaths again. Use bath time to visualize what you really want. This time is “your” time and gives you a moment to yourself.

A bath with Epsom salts may help reduce muscle cramps, treat psoriasis and relax the body. However, the research on Epsom salt baths remains inconclusive, but warm baths help relax the body. In turn, relaxation provides health benefits.

Mineral baths have been used for therapeutic reasons for thousands of years, and proponents of Epsom salt baths believe they offer similar therapeutic relief. However, whether the minerals penetrate the skin sufficiently enough to have a therapeutic effect remains a subject of dispute. Proponents of the salt baths claim that they relax muscles and nerves, ease rheumatoid arthritis, relieve constipation and help the body eliminate toxins.

While WebMD does not indicate the benefits directly provided by Epsom salts, the site recommends Epsom salt baths for aches, pains, and psoriasis. Epsom salts can also serve as an exfoliant. Mixed with olive oil, the salts remove dry skin from feet and hands.

